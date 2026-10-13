After nearly two decades of celebrity confessions, awkward questions and unforgettable controversies, Koffee With Karan is preparing to serve its final cup of coffee. Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show will return for Season 9 on JioHotstar on October 14, with Salman Khan stepping onto the famous couch for the premiere. If the first teaser is anything to go by, the show may be nearing its end, but its trademark humour and unfiltered conversations are very much alive.

Salman Khan brings back the old-school banter

Koffee With Karan Season 9: Salman Khan kicks off Karan Johar’s final season with unfiltered banter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karan wastes no time introducing his first guest for the final season, using a familiar line to welcome the superstar in the teaser. He says, “A wise man once said, 'It's done, bro.' So who better to kick off my final season than the man himself, Salman Khan?”

The conversation soon returns to one of the show's most memorable moments. Karan brings up the question he famously asked Salman during an earlier appearance, prompting the actor to respond with his usual wit: “Are you still a virgin?” Salman coyly responds, “Control, yeah brother, control.”

Salman also has a question of his own about Karan's announcement that this would be the show's last season. Suggesting that the promise of a final outing may have convinced celebrities to appear, he jokes about the host's strategy before making it clear that he does not want the show to end.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Salman Khan on growing older and dealing with public scrutiny

{{^usCountry}} The teaser also offers a glimpse of a more reflective Salman. Karan observes that the actor appears calmer than before, leading to a response that suggests he has reached a point where he is ready to take his own advice. Salman says, “All the advice that I have given, the time has come for me to follow my own advice.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teaser also offers a glimpse of a more reflective Salman. Karan observes that the actor appears calmer than before, leading to a response that suggests he has reached a point where he is ready to take his own advice. Salman says, “All the advice that I have given, the time has come for me to follow my own advice.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The conversation then turns to the pressures of being a celebrity in the age of social media. Karan brings up Salman's comments on online trolling and the growing presence of paparazzi which he said on Bigg Boss 20 last month. To which, the actor responds by saying, “If I ever run into whoever made the camera in these phones…”

Karan Johar looks back at how the show began

In a recent video marking its journey, the filmmaker recalled discussing the concept with his father, producer Yash Johar, in 2004. His father was initially unsure whether a show built around conversations with friends could find an audience. He said in the announcement video, “He looked at me, he said…‘Karan you going to call your friends and chat with them. You do it every day. Who is going to pay you for that?’”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yash Johar passed away in June 2004. Karan went on to shoot the first episode of Koffee With Karan in August that year, setting the stage for a show that would become a fixture of Bollywood's celebrity culture. Over the years, it has featured actors, filmmakers, couples and former partners, with conversations that have often sparked headlines well beyond the show itself.

Looking back at the journey, Karan acknowledged the relationships, revelations and controversies that became part of its legacy. He also referred to the criticism he continues to face over nepotism, an issue that has frequently followed him throughout his career.

“A lot happened. I called lovers, I called friends, I called families, I called lovers who then went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons. I’m living with the word nepotism even today,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Who else could appear in the final season?

Salman is the first confirmed name to feature in the Season 9 teaser, but the rest of the guest list remains under wraps. Reports have fuelled speculation about possible appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. There is also curiosity about whether the final season will bring in younger stars from the digital entertainment space and actors from South Indian cinema.