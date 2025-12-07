Aryan Khan's middle finger gesture 'was not meant for the crowd', Zaid Khan defends director after controversy

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan, saw himself in fresh controversy after he was spotted at a pub in Bengaluru on November 28. A complaint was filed against him for allegedly flashing the middle finger towards the crowd during the public event. Politician Zameer Ahmed's son and actor Zaid Khan, who had accompanied Aryan there, has now come in Aryan's support and told TV9Kannada that the gesture was not meant for everyone present there, but for his manager. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

What Zaid Khan said

Zaid said, “I have known Aryan Khan for many years. We both learned acting at the same place. He had messaged me that he was coming to Bengaluru. So we went to an opening ceremony.”

He detailed what actually happened that evening and said, “There were more people there than we thought. Aryan said that if there were so many people, I wouldn't be able to do it. His manager (also a friend) went to disperse the people. He didn't come for a long time. Then we went to the balcony to see what happened. Then he showed Aryan to his friend-cum-manager. He didn't show it to the people.”

About the controversy

Meanwhile, as per news agency ANI, Advocate Owaiz Hussain S, a resident of Sankey Road, submitted the complaint to the DGP, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, the DCP (Central Division), the Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police Station, and the Karnataka State Women's Commission. He added that there were several women present at the venue when Aryan Khan allegedly made the gesture, claiming that it amounted to insulting their modesty and constituted vulgar and indecent behaviour in a public place.

Aryan was in Bengaluru recently for an event to promote his brand D'yavol. One video had Zaid Khan showing Aryan something on his phone while talking to him. Aryan even held his hand and whispered something in his ear, making them both laugh.

Aryan recently debuted as a director with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bamba and Bobby Deol in lead roles, the show is available to watch on Netflix.