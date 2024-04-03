Couldn't have asked for a better co-star: Dakota Fanning on working with Andrew Scott in Ripley

Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott will be seen together for the first time in Netflix's upcoming series Ripley. In a new interview with Coming Soon.net, Dakota spoke about going head to head with Andrew's character on the show. Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott lock horns in Ripley.

Anti-chemistry with Andrew Scott

When asked about their ‘anti-chemistry’, Dakota said, “That's a good way to put it. Yeah, you can only we could only create the anti chemistry because we had real chemistry as friends So it made it fun to do. I was super excited by getting to do those scenes with Andrew and to get to play a character that kind of sees Tom Ripley for who he really is, and doesn't trust him and is able to explore that dynamic, I was very excited by just not to have to play somebody who was totally duped by him the whole time to actually be able to go toe to toe and like you said, have all of that tension. And you know, the pleasantries where, you know, you're saying something with a smile, but the intention behind it is like, I hope I never see you again.

Best person to work with

“They have a very frenemy relationship. And I loved it, I loved it. And I love Andrew and I loved working with him. And we went down this road together. And it was a long journey. And it was challenging, and fun and hard. And all the things it was everything and it was just couldn't have asked for a better person to get to work with,” she said.

Ripley is the Netflix adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel and arrives on Netflix on April 4. "In the series, Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son Dickie Greenleaf to return home," reads the show's synopsis. "Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder. Meanwhile, Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy, suspects darker motives underlie Tom’s affability."