Have grown anxious moving forward in life, says Dakota Fanning

Hollywood actor Dakota Fanning says she has faced anxiety troubles while growing up.

The 24-year-old actor says smaller things being out of place often trigger a sense of unsettlement in her, as trivial as seeing her apartment in a “mess”.

“I wasn’t an anxious child at all, but as I’ve got older, I’ve felt more anxiety moving into my life. Usually the little things I get anxious about are indicative of a bigger thing.”

“For me, making a decision that’s going to affect something in the future is overwhelming. Or I can be fine for a long, long time, and then I’ll walk into my apartment and then (panic) that things are a mess,” Fanning told Times Style magazine.