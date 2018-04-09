 Have grown anxious moving forward in life, says Dakota Fanning | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Have grown anxious moving forward in life, says Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning was a famous child star before making it big with films like Effie Gray, Brimstone and The Escape. She will soon be seen in Ocean’s 8.

hollywood Updated: Apr 09, 2018 13:59 IST
Dakota Fanning arrives at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Hollywood actor Dakota Fanning says she has faced anxiety troubles while growing up.

The 24-year-old actor says smaller things being out of place often trigger a sense of unsettlement in her, as trivial as seeing her apartment in a “mess”.

“I wasn’t an anxious child at all, but as I’ve got older, I’ve felt more anxiety moving into my life. Usually the little things I get anxious about are indicative of a bigger thing.”

“For me, making a decision that’s going to affect something in the future is overwhelming. Or I can be fine for a long, long time, and then I’ll walk into my apartment and then (panic) that things are a mess,” Fanning told Times Style magazine.

