Crazy Rich Asians returns with an HBO series after 8 years; Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh reunite for sequel

Fans of Crazy Rich Asians have been waiting eight years to find out what happens next, and the wait is finally over. HBO has greenlit a new drama eight-episode series based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novels, with several familiar faces from the 2018 film set to return. The show will continue the story from where the blockbuster romantic comedy left off, bringing audiences back into the world of Singapore’s ultra-rich families, their complicated relationships and their extravagant lifestyles.

Crazy Rich Asians is getting an HBO series with Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh returning.

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The original film was a major box office success, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood studio romantic comedy at the North American box office in nearly a decade. Now, the franchise is moving to television, with Adele Lim, who co-wrote the film, taking charge as showrunner. Lim will also executive produce alongside Kwan, director Jon M. Chu, and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh reunite for the series

The new series will bring back Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Ronny Chieng as regular cast members. Constance is a Golden Globe nominee, Henry has received an Actor Awards nomination, and Ronny is an Emmy Award winner. Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh will return in a recurring role.

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{{^usCountry}} The move to television will allow the creative team to spend more time with the characters and explore the world Kwan created in his books. While the 2018 film introduced audiences to the wealth, family expectations and romantic complications surrounding Rachel Chu and Nick Young, the series will continue the story beyond the big-screen adaptation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move to television will allow the creative team to spend more time with the characters and explore the world Kwan created in his books. While the 2018 film introduced audiences to the wealth, family expectations and romantic complications surrounding Rachel Chu and Nick Young, the series will continue the story beyond the big-screen adaptation. {{/usCountry}}

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Jon M. Chu reflects on the film's lasting impact

Director Jon M. Chu, who helmed the 2018 film, is also returning as an executive producer. Looking back at the experience, Jon spoke about the people behind the film and how the project has remained part of audiences’ lives long after its release.

He said in an official statement, “Eight years ago, Crazy Rich Asians changed my life, and I got to make it with the most creative and hilarious group of people I’ve ever known. Since then, this cast has become movie stars, superheroes, arena-filling performers and even an Oscar winner, so bringing everyone back together feels like coming home. It’s been incredible watching audiences make this movie part of their lives, from mahjong nights to becoming the ultimate airplane movie, and I can’t wait to share what comes next. Finally, I get to answer the question I’ve been asked almost every day for eight years: ‘When are we getting the sequel?’ Well… bok bok bitch, we’re back.”

Adele Lim says the series will give the story more room to breathe

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The series will also give the team more time to explore the characters and their lives than a single film could allow.

Adele said, “It’s a Crazy Rich family reunion! This series is the sequel we’ve been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters and worlds of Kevin Kwan’s brilliant books. Getting to work with the original creative team with the support and vision of HBO and Warner Bros. Television has been a dream. Our writers room is humming and we can’t wait to share what we’ve come up with.”

Kevin Kwan, whose bestselling novels inspired the franchise, is equally excited to see his characters return. The author said the television format would offer a fresh opportunity to bring more of his stories to the screen.

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“I am thrilled that the Crazy Rich Asians family is getting back together thanks to HBO and Warner Bros. Television. Our incredible fans around the world have been patiently waiting for this, and it will be worth the wait! Getting to see my stories and characters come to life with the breathing room of an HBO series is a dream come true, and I am so excited to experience the magic that Adele, Jon, Nina, Brad, our amazing writers and iconic cast will create.”

Who is producing the Crazy Rich Asians series?

Alongside Lim, Chu and Kwan, the series will have Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson executive producing through Color Force, which developed and produced the film. Chloe Dan and Jeannine Tang will executive produce for SK Global Entertainment, the company that co-financed the original movie. Naia Cucukov Richards will executive produce through Lim’s 100 Tigers, while Rose Lam is also part of the producing team.

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The series is a co-production between HBO and Warner Bros. Television.