Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding shares exciting update on its TV series: ‘Everybody’s excited'

Actor Henry Golding has shared new insights into the much-anticipated Crazy Rich Asians television series, currently in development by Adele Lim, Jon M. Chu, and Kevin Kwan. During an appearance on the Today Show on Thursday, Henry offered a glimpse into the project’s current status. “Everybody’s excited,” Golding shared. Henry Golding in a still from Crazy Rich Asians

“I was with Nora, Awkwafina, who is a fellow New Yorker, the other night, and we were discussing it. We had Adele Lim come over and visit me and Gemma [Chan] in London not too long ago to discuss where we’re heading. We have a larger, longer-running format because we’re doing a series. We have so much runway to really share the world you kind of got a glimpse of in Crazy Rich. We’re really excited to show more,” he added.

While Henry did not explicitly confirm his official involvement in the project, his comments suggest that key members of the original cast and crew are enthusiastic about revisiting their characters and stories in a new format.

Back in March, it was revealed that the continuation of the 2018 blockbuster would take shape as a television series, rather than a feature film sequel. Director Jon M. Chu had confirmed the shift in direction during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, citing the need for a broader storytelling platform. “We needed more real estate, that was the reality. We developed the movie over and over and over again and we’re still working on a version of something that I won’t talk about now, but the TV landscape allowed us to use all the characters,” the filmmaker had said.

The series is being developed by Max, with Jon attached as executive producer alongside Kevin Kwan, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson—all of whom were also behind the original film. Adele Lim, who co-wrote the screenplay for Crazy Rich Asians, is returning as showrunner for the series.

The sequel to the film had faced prolonged delays, but Jon clarified that the movie sequel hasn’t been ruled out. “I don’t know if it’s in lieu of a sequel but it felt clear that every character we wanted to explore needed more room and just a movie wasn’t doing it for us. We got to bring Adele back into the fold and so we’re starting this now, it’s going to be fun,” he said.

Lim, who had exited the sequel in 2019 over a reported pay gap, now returns in a leading creative role, overseeing the series adaptation and helping to expand the universe of Crazy Rich Asians beyond a single film.