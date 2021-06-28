Foundation trailer: Catch a glimpse of Kubbra Sait in Apple's sprawling show

A new trailer for the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Foundation has been released and it features Indian actor Kubbra Sait. The series is an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's acclaimed books.

The trailer opens with Jared Harris, who plays the role of Dr Hari Seldon, warning about the end of civilisation. However, he is dubbed an outcast. He then brings together a group of supporters and heads on a journey to save humanity. Kubbra Sait essays the role of Phara. Although Kubbra did not have much screen time in the trailer, the shot was long enough to give a good look at her look in the series.

Foundation stars heavyweight actors such as Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Daniel MacPherson, T'Nia Miller, Pravessh Rana, Mido Hamada, Amy Tyger, Buddy Skelton, Alfred Enoch and Clarke Peters. Watch the trailer below:

The YouTube description of the trailer reads: "The Galactic Empire has brought peace to thousands of worlds, but the beliefs of one man now threaten their very existence." It adds, "Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire."

Also read: Watch Tobey Maguire gush about Spider-Man 4, just four days before he was removed from film

Speaking about the series with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner David S. Goyer said, "It's a show I wanted to be very textural. We went to the Canary Islands, we went to Berlin, we went to Malta, and we went to Iceland. The proof is in the pudding. The shoot was incredibly arduous. It's the hardest shoot that I've ever been involved in, but I really believe as much as possible in doing things for real and having as many real elements as possible. So when you see these sumptuous locales in episode 1 and episode 3, we weren't faking it." He added, "(It's like) if Star Wars were made by Terrence Malick."

The show is set to premiere on September 24.