Game of Thrones' Kit Harington replaces Nicholas Hoult as Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter Season 2

Kit Harington is trading Westeros for Hogwarts. The Game of Thrones star has joined HBO’s Harry Potter series as Gilderoy Lockhart in Season 2, replacing Nicholas Hoult, who was announced for the role only a few weeks ago. Kit will play the famously vain Defence Against the Dark Arts professor in the new season. The casting also feels like a natural fit, considering Kit has already played Lockhart in the Harry Potter audio editions.

Nicholas Hoult exits the role

Kit Harington replaces Nicholas Hoult in the role of Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter Season 2.

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According to Variety, Nicholas Hoult has exited the Harry Potter series due to scheduling conflicts with two of his existing projects. The filming schedule for Gilderoy Lockhart was reportedly changed, making it difficult for the actor to juggle his other commitments.

The official HBO Max account on Instagram confirmed the recasting, stating: “Before we begin year two at Hogwarts, there has been a slight change due to schedule: Kit Harington will be stepping into the role of Gilderoy Lockhart.”

The sudden change led to some speculation among fans, but scheduling issues have been cited as the reason behind Hoult’s exit.

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Kit Harington is already familiar with Lockhart

{{^usCountry}} Kit has already had a chance to step into Gilderoy Lockhart’s shoes, albeit only with his voice. He previously played the character in Audible’s Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, which gave him a chance to get a feel for the wizard’s over-the-top personality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kit has already had a chance to step into Gilderoy Lockhart’s shoes, albeit only with his voice. He previously played the character in Audible’s Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, which gave him a chance to get a feel for the wizard’s over-the-top personality. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor has never hidden his love for the Harry Potter universe either. When he was first offered the audio role, he told Variety, “It was a really simple yes, because I love the character. As far as cameos in a series go, you don't get much more entertaining and fun to do as an actor than Gilderoy Lockhart. It was a no-brainer.”

Who is Gilderoy Lockhart?

Gilderoy Lockhart is one of the most memorable characters introduced in Harry’s second year at Hogwarts. Confident to the point of being ridiculous, Lockhart has built his entire reputation around stories of his supposed heroic adventures.

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He arrives at Hogwarts as the new Defence Against the Dark Arts professor and quickly becomes clear as a man who loves attention more than teaching. Behind the impressive books and carefully crafted public image, however, is a wizard who has taken credit for the achievements of others.

Kenneth Branagh previously played Lockhart in the 2002 film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

What happens in Harry Potter Season 2?

Season 2 will take Harry, Ron and Hermione into their second year at Hogwarts, with the story based on The Chamber of Secrets. The new season is expected to go into production this fall, while the first season, adapted from The Philosopher’s Stone, is scheduled to premiere on HBO on Christmas Day.

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The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The cast also features John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Snape and Nick Frost as Hagrid.