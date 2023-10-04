Elvish Yadav wants to give away his Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's trophy, says ‘don’t dare say anything about my mom'

Elvish wants to give away BBOTT 2 trophy

After playing with bubbles with his mother for some time, Elvish said he'd show his fans one main item. "Let me show you something. Where is it? The main one," he said as he walked around his house and picked the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. "Bhai ise le lo, mujhe baksho bhai (Someone please take this away and spare me). Please spare me, someone take this away. This (trophy) is the reason behind all this. I have seen on Twitter (rechristened as X). All the posts. Someone please take this trophy someone please courier this. ‘Yeh main jadd hai’ (This is the root cause). I do not need anything that belongs to of Bigg Boss." He then pointed at a horse figurine and said he would like to send it all away.

Elvish just wants ‘peace’ in his life

"Kuch nahi chahiye, zindagi kya hi ho rakhi hai bhai (I do not want all this, what has my life turned into)! All I want is peace, and love-filled life that I had before Bigg Boss. This trophy says 'Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner' and I am that (the winner), on record. But, if you want please take this trophy and the stuff. I have seen so many things I do not want to even mention. I just came home after so many days, for just a few days. I don’t want this negativity in life. I am happy with my work and I want to earn money. I need to complete my new house, and shift there, and buy new property and cars. I don’t want to put my head into all these online matters. If you want this trophy, text me I will send it. I am done with all this now.”

Elvish Yadav's mom and negative PR

His mom then asked why should he waste any time at all in such things and Elvish added that he wants to stay away from the negativity he has seen online. He also joked that people will have a problem if he breathes and people would comment that he isn't breathing properly. The mom and son duo then joked about "negative PR" and Elvish added, "Don't even dare say anything about my mom."

Elvish and Abhishek Malhan

In an earlier video, Elvish had claimed that someone has paid a PR team for negative PR against him. Though he did not name anyone, his fans believed he was talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Abhishek Malhan. Responding to the controversy, Abhishek told paparazzi that Elvish may be talking about some other person.

A TimesNow report quoted Abhishek as saying that he is not involved in positive PR, nor negative PR. Recently, he also posted on social media, 'Hi -ve PR .. I don’t come out loud doesn’t mean I don’t know what happened or what’s happening . Calm down folks."

