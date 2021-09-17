Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Hospital Playlist 2 finale: Fans break down as characters get happy endings, but still have many questions
Hospital Playlist 2 aired its final episode on Thursday. 
Hospital Playlist 2 finale: Fans break down as characters get happy endings, but still have many questions

Hospital Playlist 2 episode 12: K-drama fans were in tears as the series ended on a wholesome note. However, with several questions still unanswered, fans believe there's scope for a season 3. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 04:29 PM IST

Hospital Playlist season 2 ended on a bittersweet note on Thursday night. Through the 12-episode season, fans witnessed the lead characters - played by Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Dae-myung - go through ups and downs before getting happy resolutions. 

Although the finale served numerous memorable moments, there were a few that left fans feeling bittersweet. 

Yang Seok-hyung and Chu Min-ha's kiss: 

When the season began, fans wondered if Yang Seok-hyung (Kim Dae-myung) would reunite with his ex-wife after he received a call from her in the first season's finale. However, as the second season proceeded, not only did Yang Seok-hyung and Chu Min-ha grow closer but they also ended up dating. In the finale, the couple had their first kiss under the starry sky.

 

Yang Seok-hyung and Chu Min-ha's kiss left Hospital Playlist fans screaming. 

Ahn Jeong-won and Jang Gyeo-ul's happily ever after: 

While fans were heartbroken after Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok) couldn't propose to Jang Gyeo-ul (Shin Hyun-been) in the second season, the show left fans celebrating when Jang Gyeo-ul informed him that her mother wants to meet him in the finale episode. If that wasn't enough, Ahn Jeong-won also informed his friends that the couple was headed to the US to pursue higher studies. 

Ahn Jeong-won and Jang Gyeo-ul began dating in Hospital Playlist season 1 finale. 

Lee Ik-jun and Chae Song-hwa's cheesy romance: 

After almost two decades, Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk) confessed his love for Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) last season. While the second season started off with Chae Song-hwa not reciprocating his feelings, it ended with her confessing her love in the penultimate episode. The finale featured a few sweet moments between the couple, including Lee Ik-jun requesting Chae Song-hwa to feed him like couples do and also spending the weekend camping together. 

 

Lee Ik-jun and Chae Song-hwa began dating in the second season of Hospital Playlist. 

Lee Ik-jun hinting the end of Hospital Playlist: 

In the moments leading up the ending of the show, the group gathered for a jam session. While Ahn Jeong-won informed them about his move to the US, they assured each other that they would do a couple of more musical sessions before he leaves. However, Lee Ik-jun, seemingly addressing fan speculation, confessed it felt like that night would be their last jam session, pulling the plug on the possibilities of a third season. 

Hospital Playlist ended on Thursday night. 

Do Jae-hak and Kim Jun-wan's bond: 

From being known as the cold-hearted Professor to constantly being worried for Do Jae-hak (Jung Moon-sung), Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho) has come a long way in the two seasons. The scenes featuring Kim Jun-wan consoling Do Jae-hak left fans teary-eyed. 

 

Fan reacts to Do Jae-hak and Kim Jun-wan's evolving bond in Hospital Playlist. 

Kim Jun-wan's happy ending: 

Kim Jun-wan secretly battled a difficult breakup through the season. Fans were bound to celebrate when he reunited with his ‘dove’ Lee Ik-sun (Kwak Sun-young) in the last episode. 

Kim Jun-wan reunites with Lee Ik-sun in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 12.

While these moments stood out, fans felt several questions about the show remained unanswered. A few questions revolved around Ahn Jeong-won's proposal to Jang Gyeo-ul, Lee Ik-jun's son Lee Woo-joo's reaction to him dating Chae Song-hwa and the mystery behind Lee Ik-jun's trip to Hawaii, among many others. 

 

Hospital Playlist ended on Thursday.
Hospital Playlist fan poses their questions.

While these questions could open the door for a third season, there are no plans for a third season. Director Shin Won-ho, in a press meet, confirmed that the show has ended. “The original plan was to air in the same season across three years, but I told [the actors] that they are not tied up for the next season and that they should freely take on other projects. I said if we happen to return later on, we can do it then. There are no specific plans for Season 3 right now,” he said, as reported by Soompi.

