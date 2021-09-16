BTS member Suga's fan once threatened to report him: 'I’ll sue you Min Yoongi'. Watch

There's no denying that BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are heartthrobs. However, member Suga's good looks had a fangirl threatening to sue.

The incident dates back to a fan event in 2014, almost a year after they had debuted as a K-pop group. During the meet in South Korea, the fangirl screamed that she would sue Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, for being a ‘dangerous man’ and converting her into a ‘die-hard fangirl’.

“Min Yoongi, you're a dangerous man! You dangerous man who makes me have such a hard time... You should be responsible for this. I will sue you, Min Yoongi,” she screamed. While an evidently flustered Suga tried to avoid reacting, she eventually ended up laughing.

The statement caught the fandom, ARMY's attention and continues to be one of the most popular lines among fans. In January 2016, Suga poked fun at the fan during a fan event. During a fan meet, Jin had accidentally swatted his picture at a fan. While he apologised to her and ensured she was okay, Suga jokingly asked if “I will sue Kim Seokjin” would trend on social media.

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced that they are collaborating with Coldplay for a new song titled My Universe. They recently released the poster and also teased the song. Speaking about the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin said, “We really don’t believe in any boundaries or separation of anything really, and so the song ‘My Universe’ is about someone being told they can’t love a certain other person, or can’t be with this race, or they can’t be gay – whatever it might be.”

This will mark their second international collaboration this year. Prior to this, BTS collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on a new remix of their hit song Butter.