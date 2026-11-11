Huma Qureshi reveals the reason behind her bald look in Maharani season 5, how it helped her ‘pushed boundaries’

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi will be returning as Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 5. The first-look promo was unveiled on Wednesday but her new look has left everyone talking. The actor is sporting a bald look in the promo of the upcoming season of the Sony LIV political drama. But what made her take such a drastic step? Huma says the decision came from what the character demanded this time around.

Why Huma Qureshi decided to go bald for Maharani?

Huma Qureshi shaves her head for Maharani 5; reveals how the bold move changed her approach to Rani Bharti.

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Speaking about her transformation to Hindustan Times, Huma revealed that going bald was something she had never attempted before. While it was a big decision, she was equally excited to explore what the change could bring to her performance. “This season demanded something that I have never attempted before. Embracing a bald look pushed the boundaries for me as an actor. I was nervous but equally excited. In many ways it gave me deeper insight into who Rani Bharti really is,” Huma said.

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The actor has always enjoyed playing Rani because she is not someone who can be easily defined. She added, “I have personally always been drawn to characters who are layered and not confined by conventional definitions of right or wrong. It is not often that you get offered a character like Rani Bharti, who constantly challenges the norm, and yet finds the strength to carve her own path ahead. She is one of those characters who has consistently challenged me as an artist, and that is precisely what keeps me excited about playing her with every new season. I am happy that I was able to go this extra mile and that the creators were able to trust me in this direction to bring the character to life.”

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Huma Qureshi teases twists in Maharani Season 5

{{^usCountry}} Over the years, Maharani has followed Rani Bharti's rise in the world of politics, where every victory has come with its share of challenges. Season 5 is expected to take her story forward in a new direction, although the first-look promo has kept the details under wraps. Huma, meanwhile, believes this season will have plenty of unexpected developments. She said the story stood out to her from the very beginning and is looking forward to seeing how audiences react to Rani's latest chapter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, Maharani has followed Rani Bharti's rise in the world of politics, where every victory has come with its share of challenges. Season 5 is expected to take her story forward in a new direction, although the first-look promo has kept the details under wraps. Huma, meanwhile, believes this season will have plenty of unexpected developments. She said the story stood out to her from the very beginning and is looking forward to seeing how audiences react to Rani's latest chapter. {{/usCountry}}

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“I genuinely feel Season 5 is going to surprise audiences in many ways. Every season of Maharani has brought something new for me as an actor, but this one feels particularly special. The story is incredibly exciting, with unexpected turns and developments that had me hooked from the very beginning. Rani’s journey takes another interesting turn this season, and I am really excited for audiences to see how it unfolds. I cannot wait for them to discover what we have created this time,” she said.

Maharani Season 5 will premiere in February on Sony LIV.