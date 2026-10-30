HT Exclusive | Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari’s Parivarik ManuRanjan to premiere on Sony LIV on November 13
The film's teaser was released last week, which brings together Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari for the first time in a light-hearted family entertainer.
Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to share screen space for the first time in Sony LIV’s upcoming Hindi original film, Parivarik ManuRanjan. Blending family drama, romance and humour, the film is pitched as a festive entertainer. Hindustan Times has exclusively learnt when the film will premiere on the streaming platform.
The release date announcement
HT can confirm that Parivarik ManuRanjan, directed by Varun V Sharma, will premiere on Sony LIV on November 13, 2026, shortly after Diwali. The film's teaser was released last week, offering a glimpse of a light-hearted story about family relationships, bonds and the everyday situations that bring people together. With a mix of humour, romance and family drama, the makers are hoping to give audiences a film they can enjoy with their loved ones.
What the actors have to say about the upcoming film
Pankaj says the film's appeal lies in its everyday characters and the humour that comes naturally with family relationships. Sharing what he enjoyed about the project, the actor says, “What I liked about the film is its simplicity, relatable characters and the little moments of humour that make family stories so special. It has the warmth of family, a touch of romance and the kind of fun that makes for a perfect festive watch. I had a wonderful time being part of this film and look forward to audiences enjoying this delightful ride with their loved ones.”
Aditi marks her first on-screen collaboration with Pankaj. Talking about her character and their experience working together, she adds, “It's a film that wraps romance, humour and family drama into one heartfelt package, the kind you want to watch with the people you love. I had such a lovely time with my character, discovering her quirks and the little ways she connects with everyone around her. And sharing the screen with Pankaj ji for the first time was truly a joy. His humour is so effortless, so natural, that it made every scene feel lighter and far more fun.”
About Parivarik ManuRanjan
Varun V Sharma has directed the film, which he has also co-written with Brijendra Kala and Ali Abbas Zafar. Kala has also penned the dialogues. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Himanshu Kishan Mehta and Alicia Zafar, with Ali Abbas Zafar on board as creative producer.
Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari's projects
Pankaj was last seen reprising Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie. He also featured in the comedy-drama Ohh My Dog, which premiered on Netflix in October 2026.
Aditi, on the other hand, was recently seen in Lust Stories 3. She featured in a segment directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, sharing screen space with Siddharth. The anthology arrived on Netflix in September 2026. Earlier this year, she also appeared in Gandhi Talks, a silent film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami, which was released in January 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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