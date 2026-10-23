Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Parivarik ManuRanjan opts for direct-to-digital release on Sony LIV, make ‘perfectly mismatched duo’ in teaser

Along with the teaser, the caption read, "Pyaar Manu aur Ranjan ka, bana manuranjan sabhi ka. Aa rahi hai ek shuddh parivarik rom-com film, Parivarik ManuRanjan - A Sony LIV original film (The love story of Manu and Ranjan becomes a source of entertainment for everyone. Get ready for a wholesome, family-friendly rom-com—a SonyLIV Original film)."

Parivarik ManuRanjan is being pitched as a “shuddh paarivarik romance-comedy”, with the story bringing romance and humour into the familiar world of family relationships. The film marks the first collaboration between the actors.

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to share screen space for the first time in Parivarik ManuRanjan. The upcoming romantic comedy will release directly on Sony LIV instead of arriving in cinemas. The makers have shared a teaser of the film, which promises a mix of love, laughter and family drama.

What the actors said Back in 2025, when the film was announced, Aditi had said, “When I read the script, I smiled throughout. The situational comedy, the twists and unexpected turns, and more importantly, the warmth and simplicity at the heart of the story really drew me in. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He’s a master of this genre, and for me, this will be a big learning experience and a joy."

On his collaboration with Aditi, Pankaj had said, “There was something so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny about the script that I couldn’t say no. It’s the kind of story that sneaks up on you with its warmth. This is my first time working with Aditi, and I’ve always admired her craft.”

The crew Varun V. Sharma has directed the film, with the story and screenplay credited to Brijendra Kala, Ali Abbas Zafar and Sharma. Kala has also written the dialogues. Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Himanshu Kishan Mehta and Alicia Zafar have produced the project, with Ali Abbas Zafar attached as creative producer.

The film also brings Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films together for a new collaboration. Sony LIV is yet to announce its streaming date.