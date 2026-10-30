Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur: The Movie arrives on Prime Video with a special extended cut and unseen footage

Set during the timeline of Season 1, Mirzapur: The Movie explores an untold chapter, with the fight for the throne taking the characters beyond Purvanchal and into the desert. While the familiar power games remain at the heart of the story, the film takes the franchise into a new setting. The extended version on Prime Video also gives viewers a few more reasons to tune in. It features never-before-seen scenes that did not make it into the theatrical cut, offering additional footage from the world of Mirzapur. The film was A-rated in cinemas and the runtime was 3 hours 17 minutes. Meanwhile, the runtime of the extended cut is 3 hours and 31 minutes on Prime Video.

The world of Mirzapur is back on screens, and this time, fans have a little more to look forward to. After its theatrical release, Mirzapur: The Movie has arrived on Prime Video on October 30, bringing back the familiar faces, power struggles and rivalries that have kept audiences hooked to the franchise. There is an added treat for fans too, with the streaming version featuring an extended cut that includes scenes not seen in the theatrical release.

They said in a statement, “The love that audiences have shown Mirzapur over the years, and the connection they have with its characters, has been incredibly special to us. Taking the franchise to the big screen was a new experience for us, and we’re happy to see the film receive so much love. As it now makes its way to OTT, we hope it reaches even more people and gives fans another chance to revisit the world of Mirzapur.”

For Excel Entertainment producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film marked a new experience for a franchise that had built a loyal following through streaming. They also acknowledged the response to its theatrical release and hope its arrival on Prime Video brings more viewers into the Mirzapur universe.

Director Gurmmeet Singh spoke about the excitement of bringing the film to a much wider audience through its streaming premiere. He said, “With Mirzapur: The Movie, the idea was to take a world that audiences know so well and explore how it could unfold on a larger canvas. As a director, it was exciting to approach these characters in a new way while staying true to the grit and intensity that define Mirzapur. The world of Mirzapur has always received immense love from audiences, and as the film premieres on Prime Video, I’m excited for even more viewers to experience it. As a surprise for fans, the film also features an extended cut with never-before-seen scenes, giving audiences more to discover in a world they have always loved.”

Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director of Universal Music India, revealed that this special cut was the one the makers had watched before the release. He wrote on Instagram, “This extended cut is the version we watched before the film’s official release. What reached cinemas was a shorter cut. And this one? Absolutely insane. This film has been gratifying on so many levels. A box office smash. The coming alive of one of India’s most successful stories of all time. Music that has been received spectacularly, with songs I believe we’ll be listening to for a very, very long time. And now, finally, you can watch it at home on Amazon Prime Video. Get together for a watch party. Watch it on your own, with people you love, with fellow fans, or with your community. Watch it any way you like. Just go right ahead, dive in and have fun. I promise you, this is one of the most incredible watches you’ll have in a long time. 🎬.”