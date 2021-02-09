In life, my goal is not to make a lot of money or do a lot of work but be content, and have a carefree and satisfied life: Iqbal Khan
I don’t get excited about things including birthdays, but I am thankful for all the love,” says Iqbal Khan, who knows his wife, Sneha, is planning a surprise for him. Khan, who turns 40 on Feb 10, shares that he isn’t into parties or big celebrations. He recalls that birthdays when he was younger were the best. “A memorable one was when I was five and my mum made samosas, gulab jamuns and rasgullas at home as we weren’t allowed to eat food from restaurants,” he says.
Talking about his life’s philosophy, the Bull of Dalal Street (BODS) actor, divulges, “The one thing I want to accomplish in life is to be carefree and satisfied, irrespective of what happens and I want to be happy in that zone. I am working towards it. I believe that nothing is in our hands and after 2020, we all know this to be true. I want to do my bit for the world. My goal is not to make a lot of money or do a lot of work but to be content.”
He starred in two web shows – BODS and Crackdown in 2020, which were received well, and was recently seen in a short, Punishment. Now, Khan is looking forward to the release of a web show he shot for last year and shooting another web show with director Apporva Lakhia. But what he is waiting for is the release of Indoo Ki Jawani (IKJ; 2020) on OTT as he was a part of the film. “I am waiting for a proper response to the film once it releases on OTT and hopefully will reach a larger audience. It came at a time when cinema had 50% occupancy and it was the second film that released during Covid times, so to analyse the fate of the film keeping Covid in mind, would be unfair. We will know how people respond to the film on OTT,” he says.
Khan admits that while he is open to doing TV, OTT and films, the practice of labelling actors hasn’t gone yet but it isn’t as bad as it used to be either. “I wouldn’t mind juggling OTT, TV and films,” he concludes.
