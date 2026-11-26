Indraneil Sengupta has worked across Bengali and Hindi cinema, featuring in films such as Kahaani and Satyagraha. But his first major international project, Netflix's Unaccustomed Earth, gave him a new perspective on how productions are run. The actor says the emphasis on time management and discipline in American productions is something the Indian film industry, barring a few top production houses, still has to catch up with.

Indraneil Sengupta stars in Unaccustomed Earth with Freida Pinto and Siddharth. (Pic: PR handout) more less

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Inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri's collection of short stories of the same name, Unaccustomed Earth stars Freida Pinto and Siddharth in lead roles, with Indraneil playing Freida's husband. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, he spoke about working on the show, how the series handles the subject of infidelity and more. Read on:

How did Unaccustomed Earth happen for you?

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I was approached pretty randomly, but there is an interesting story behind it. I met up with a friend in Kolkata, and we were discussing books. I spoke to him about Unaccustomed Earth and how my favourite short story is ‘Hema and Kaushik’. I told him it would be wonderful if someone made an adaptation of it. It was such a coincidence that within 10 days, I got a call from casting director Tess Joseph saying they wanted to test me for Unaccustomed Earth. Such connections are strange, but they happen.

When playing a man whose marriage turns out very differently than he expected, how do you approach the character without falling into the trap of playing the quintessentially 'wronged husband'?

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{{^usCountry}} I have to give a lot of credit to the writer and showrunner, Madhuri Shekar. She wove all the short stories from Unaccustomed Earth together into a single interconnected narrative. She wrote my character, Jai Chaudhuri, in a way that gave me the liberty to play him with nuance. It’s very easy to play someone who isn’t a good human being just to justify another character’s actions. But it is far more interesting to play a fundamentally good person who has traits or behaviours that might still be disturbing or problematic for someone else. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I have to give a lot of credit to the writer and showrunner, Madhuri Shekar. She wove all the short stories from Unaccustomed Earth together into a single interconnected narrative. She wrote my character, Jai Chaudhuri, in a way that gave me the liberty to play him with nuance. It’s very easy to play someone who isn’t a good human being just to justify another character’s actions. But it is far more interesting to play a fundamentally good person who has traits or behaviours that might still be disturbing or problematic for someone else. {{/usCountry}}

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Madhuri wrote every character on this show in a gray space — no purely good or bad characters. Everyone is deeply human, which gave me so much room to experiment as the character evolved during filming.

Infidelity can be a tricky subject. How does the show approach this subject without appearing to justify or condemn anyone's actions?

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In traditional screenwriting — especially what we often see in mainstream Indian projects — there is a tendency to heavily justify a character's actions with an explicit backstory to neatly categorize them as good or bad. But real life doesn't always work like that. Sometimes people act in a specific moment simply because of where they are in life, without needing a thousand explicit reasons to justify it.

This show avoids rigid moralizing. What seems unacceptable from one perspective might look completely different depending on your circumstances. The beauty of this show is that it opens up real conversations. There is no absolute right or wrong.

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Ritesh Batra, who directed first two episodes, is known for bringing emotional depth and a certain stillness to his work. What did you take away from his vision?

The show is a collective effort across multiple directors—Ritesh Batra, Tinge Krishnan, and Amit Gupta. That said, starting with Ritesh Batra for the first two episodes was thrilling. Having loved The Lunchbox and Photograph, it was an enriching learning experience to work with him and experience his specific storytelling language.

I was equally excited to work with Tinge Krishnan and Amit Gupta. Having different directors for different episodes was a new experience for me, but it brought wonderful variations to the story while keeping our characters consistent.

How was your experience shooting an American production? How did the work culture differ from that in India?

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That's a tricky one. It's an American way of working, and they value a couple of things very highly. One is time. In our culture as Indians, we don't always value time in the same way. They are very much governed by the clock. I was there for five months, and I cannot recall a single day when there was a backlog. I don't know if that has ever happened when I wasn't shooting, but it certainly didn't happen with me. I think that's phenomenal. It's something we don't achieve all the time in India.

Secondly, I really appreciate the dignity of labour in their working environment and the way they treat everyone, irrespective of their position, designation or where they come from. That was such a nice thing. Everyone is treated with respect. I'm not comparing it with India. I'm just talking about what I appreciated about working there. Even in India, I feel the top production houses are almost at that level. Some of our leading production houses are functioning just like American production houses today. But generally, we still have a lot of catching up to do.

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Did you find any similarity between New York and Mumbai?

I feel New York and its industry are very much like Mumbai. In Mumbai, we come from different states, but you forget all of that because the work environment in the city is such. I felt the same way there. The professionalism and work culture are such that you lose track of where you come from. You feel like you're part of a family. So, I thought it was very similar to Bombay.

Unaccustomed Earth is an upcoming Netflix drama series produced by John Wells Productions and Warner Bros., with John Wells and Jhumpa Lahiri serving as executive producers. The show stars Freida Pinto, Siddharth, Indraneil Sengupta, Sarayu Blue, Parveen Kaur and Jayant Kripalani, among others. It is directed by Ritesh Batra, Amit Gupta and Tinge Krishnan, and is set to premiere on Netflix on December 17.