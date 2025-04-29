Is Netflix creating a Tremors series? All you need to know about viral claim

If you are a Tremors fan, then chances are you might have stumbled upon a viral claim that Netflix is creating a series based on the ‘90s cult classic horror film. But is that true? Here’s all you need to know: Viral post claims Netflix is creating a Tremors series. Here's the truth(Tremors (1990))

Is Netflix creating a Tremors reboot?

A Facebook account called Rumbledore recently announced that Netflix is developing an eight-episode Tremors reboot, with Kevin Bacon set to reprise his role as Valentine “Val” McKee. The post quickly went viral, amassing thousands of views. However, a fact check conducted by Newsweek revealed that the news was false.

The outlet revealed that the account responsible for the viral claim “occasionally posts satire and sometimes inaccurate information.” This clearly means a Tremors series is not coming to Netflix. Despite the false news, there is an update on the comedy-horror franchise.

Tremors' creative team regains rights to original script

Stampede Entertainment, the creative team behind the Tremors franchise, said in a blog post that they are exploring ideas for a new project after regaining the rights to the original script of the 1990 film directed by Ron Underwood.

“We are discussing a return-to-Perfection sequel, and one or two more outlandish ideas featuring graboids in new settings,” the production company said.

However, the company explained that whatever concept they “decide to pitch to Hollywood” will not be a reboot of the original film featuring a new cast, nor “will it be a version of our original script for Tremors 5.”

“We are considering ideas that feature the return of Kevin Bacon as Val, but no promises!” the company added. Alongside Bacon, the cast for the original film included Fred Ward, Finn Carter, Michael Gross, and Reba McEntire.