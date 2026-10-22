Ishaan Khatter's The Royals season 2 gets new director again after two filmmakers' exit: report

Netflix’s The Royals season 2 has undergone a major change behind the camera, with Tanuj Chopra stepping in as director after Jasmeet K Reen and Mitakshara Kumar exited the project. The changes come just weeks after shooting began in Rajasthan, raising questions about the production’s direction. However, the team has now moved ahead with Tanuj taking charge, and filming has resumed in Mumbai.

What happened on season 2 of The Royals?

The Royals season 2 gets new director Tanuj Chopra, two directors previously exited the project mid-shoot.

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According to Variety India report, the trouble began last month on the show’s sets in Jaisalmer. Jasmeet K Reen, who was initially brought on board to direct the Netflix series produced by Rangita Nandy, was removed from the project after just three days of shooting on location. The makers then brought in Mitakshara Kumar to take over. She has worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has also directed episodes of Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi.

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However, her stint on The Royals season 2 was also brief. A source close to the production confirmed her exit, saying, “Mitakshara has also been relieved of her duties. Her vision was incompatible with the team’s."

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{{^usCountry}} The source clarified that the departure was amicable, adding, “Mitakshara and the team of The Royals have parted amicably. She has been replaced by Tanuj Chopra, the US-based Indian director who directed Season 2 and 3 of the Netflix series Delhi Crime.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The source clarified that the departure was amicable, adding, “Mitakshara and the team of The Royals have parted amicably. She has been replaced by Tanuj Chopra, the US-based Indian director who directed Season 2 and 3 of the Netflix series Delhi Crime.” {{/usCountry}}

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Netflix suggests Tanuj Chopra for The Royals season 2

The report further stated that Netflix suggested Tanuj Chopra’s name after Kumar’s exit. The filmmaker, who has worked on the second and third seasons of Delhi Crime, has now taken over the project. The change appears to have helped the production get back on track, with filming resuming after the directorial reshuffle. The unit has also shifted its base from Jaipur to Mumbai.

What was season 1 of The Royals about

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Netflix’s The Royals premiered in May 2025 and follows the lives of Aviraaj Singh (Ishaan Khatter), a young prince, and Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), an ambitious entrepreneur. Their paths cross when Sophia comes up with a business plan to turn the royal family’s struggling palace into a luxury homestay. As they work towards making the venture a success, sparks fly, but their relationship is far from simple.

Against the backdrop of royal family drama, money troubles and clashing outlooks on life, the series explores what happens when old traditions meet modern-day ambitions. The show also features Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh and Luke Kenny.