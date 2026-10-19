Karan Johar announces Student Of The Year: After Dark as franchise completes 14 years, gives it a spooky twist with Shanaya Kapoor

Karan Johar is giving Student Of The Year a major makeover as the franchise completes 14 years today, October 19. The filmmaker has announced Student Of The Year: After Dark, a new web series starring Shanaya Kapoor, which promises to trade the original films’ campus glamour for a darker world of mystery, violence and competition.

First look unveiled by Karan Johar

Karan Johar takes Student Of The Year into darker territory with After Dark, Shanaya Kapoor gets bloody in first look.

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The first look features Shanaya in a blood-stained avatar, hinting at a very different story from the franchise audiences have known so far. Sharing the announcement on social media, Karan reflected on the franchise’s journey and teased its new direction. “Nostalgia is working overtime this week!!! As we complete 14 years of our beloved SOTY franchise…we embark on a new journey taking it forward but it’s now in AFTER DARK! Gritty, gory, unabashed and absolute madness!!!! Gear up!👊👊👊.”

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This time, however, the makers are taking the franchise in a completely different direction. Shanaya, who makes her digital debut with the series, reportedly plays a double role. Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the show reimagines the familiar St. Theresa setting as a thriller competition. Karan returns as a producer, backing a project that moves away from the glossy college drama associated with the earlier films.

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Reema Maya and Shanaya Kapoor on the new series

{{^usCountry}} Director Reema Maya said the series would retain the franchise's name while moving away from the elements audiences associate with it. The web series format, she explained, also gives the team more room to explore conversations relevant to young people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Reema Maya said the series would retain the franchise's name while moving away from the elements audiences associate with it. The web series format, she explained, also gives the team more room to explore conversations relevant to young people. {{/usCountry}}

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“This isn't going to be what you expect. It is Student Of The Year, stripped to its bones and reimagined as a thriller competition web-series. Karan Johar has put his faith in my voice and vision and I'm excited to have fun with this genre. The web series format is giving us a wide canvas for the conversations we want to have with our youth. We had so much fun with the music of the show. The cast is young and incredibly talented! Shanaya is a director's actor - prepared and hardworking,” she adds.

For Shanaya, the project offers an opportunity to challenge the expectations surrounding her on-screen image. The actor said her character's complexity and unconventional portrayal made the experience particularly demanding. “Student Of The Year: After Dark Web Series for me is more than just a project, it's a bold statement. Portraying this character in a contrasting manner is a deliberate choice to challenge expectations and redefine what audiences anticipate from mainstream storytelling. The role is layered, flawed, and unapologetically real. Stepping into her world has been the most challenging and a rewarding experience," she adds.

Student Of The Year gets a darker twist

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Alok Jain, Head of Hindi & English Entertainment Business at JioStar, said the team wanted to bring something unexpected to a franchise that has remained popular with young audiences. He says, "Student of the Year is a generational favourite, and reimagining an iconic franchise for a new format and a new generation comes with both responsibility and creative risk," he said. "Karan Johar created a world that became a defining part of youth culture, and with Student of the Year: After Dark, we have consciously chosen to take that legacy in a completely new direction, moving beyond what audiences may expect from the franchise and exploring a world that reflects how young India experiences stories today. It is an exciting creative leap bringing back a familiar and much-loved IP in a completely new avatar, while retaining the spirit of what made it connect with audiences in the first place."

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Karan also shared his excitement about the new chapter, describing it as a bold departure from the original films. He adds, "When I look at this new chapter, I see a phoenix rising. We began this franchise with big dreams in 2012 and now we're breaking every rule we set. With Reema's genre-defying direction and Shanaya's powerful double-role performance, we're setting the stage for something spectacular. Shanaya isn't just stepping into the spotlight, she's shattering it and the first look is just the tip of the iceberg."

Apoorva Mehta, CEO and Managing Director of Dharmatic Entertainment, said the series reflects the production house's interest in stories that move with changing times. He also highlighted the partnership with JioHotstar as an important part of bringing this new vision to audiences. He says, "At Dharmatic, we champion stories that evolve with the times, and finding a partner like JioHotstar, who shares that creative ethos is nothing short of remarkable. Our upcoming project, Student of the Year: After Dark Web Series, is a testament to this shared vision. It's not just a reboot, but a bold, genre-defying reimagining for a new generation."

When and where to watch

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The original Student Of The Year, released in 2012, introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. With its stylish campus, popular soundtrack, fashion and romantic rivalries, the film became a launchpad for all three actors. Its sequel, Student Of The Year 2, arrived in 2019, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Student Of The Year: After Dark is set to premiere on JioHotstar on November 13. The ensemble cast includes Divik Sharma and Manya Grover.