Kiran Rao reveals she wants to remake K-drama Reply 1988 for Indian audiences. Here what the heartwarming series is all about

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has expressed her interest in remaking the popular South Korean drama Reply 1988 for Indian audiences. Speaking on The Popcorn Hour, she praised the show's storytelling, particularly its portrayal of parents and the close-knit neighbourhood where the story unfolds.

Kiran Rao reveals her favourite K-drama

Kiran Rao wants to remake Reply 1988: The Korean drama that celebrates parents, family and neighbourhoods.

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During her appearance on the podcast, Kiran spoke about her love for Korean dramas and named Reply 1988 as a K-drama she would like to adapt. Set in Seoul in 1988, the series follows five families living in the same neighbourhood. It tells the story of childhood friendships, first love and growing up, while giving just as much attention to the parents and the lives they lead. “Best K-drama is a show called Reply 1988. It’s a fantastic show. It’s actually set in 1988. In fact, that’s something I would love to remake," she said.

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Why the parents are the heart of Reply 1988

{{^usCountry}} For Kiran, the real magic of Reply 1988 lies in its older characters. The mothers and fathers are not simply there to guide their children or move the story forward. They have their own worries, relationships and disappointments, making them just as relatable as the younger characters. “The genuine jewel of this show is the older women, the mothers, and the fathers. They are just so good. It’s set in a para, as they call it, a neighbourhood in Seoul in 1988. In fact, in Kolkata also you call it para only," she added. So what is Reply 1988 about? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Kiran, the real magic of Reply 1988 lies in its older characters. The mothers and fathers are not simply there to guide their children or move the story forward. They have their own worries, relationships and disappointments, making them just as relatable as the younger characters. “The genuine jewel of this show is the older women, the mothers, and the fathers. They are just so good. It’s set in a para, as they call it, a neighbourhood in Seoul in 1988. In fact, in Kolkata also you call it para only," she added. So what is Reply 1988 about? {{/usCountry}}

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Released in 2015, Reply 1988 is a South Korean slice-of-life drama directed by Shin Won Ho and written by Lee Woo Jung. The 20-episode series is set in Seoul's Ssangmun-dong neighbourhood, beginning in 1988, around the time of the Seoul Olympics.

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The story revolves around five families living along the same alley and their children, Sung Deok Sun (Lee Hye Ri), Sung Bo Ra (Ryu Hye Young), Kim Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), Sung Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi). As childhood friends, they grow up together, dealing with school, family expectations, first love and the uncertainties that come with getting older. The story moves between 1988 and 1995, with scenes from the characters' adult lives adding another layer to the narrative. Viewers are also left guessing about who Deok Sun eventually marries.

But the show is about much more than teenage romance. The parents have their own friendships, marital troubles, financial concerns and dreams that life has put on hold. Their stories often bring as much humour and heartbreak as those of their children.

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The neighbourhood is just as important. Food is shared, doors are left open and people step in when someone needs help. The families become part of one another's lives in ways that go beyond simply living next door. It is this sense of belonging that gives Reply 1988 much of its warmth and makes its world feel familiar, even to viewers who have never visited South Korea.

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How Reply 1988 became a Korean TV favourite

Reply 1988 was a major success when it premiered on South Korean cable network tvN. Its finale recorded a viewership rating of 19.6%, making it the highest-rated cable programme in South Korea at the time.

Over the years, Reply 1988 has earned a reputation as one of the most beloved Korean dramas of all time. Its appeal goes beyond its period setting. The series also sparked renewed interest in the fashion and popular culture of the late 1980s in South Korea, including Walkmans and Air Jordans.

The show's popularity was celebrated again in December 2025, when tvN aired a 10th-anniversary special featuring members of the original cast. The reunion revisited the series' memories and music, giving fans another chance to return to a drama that had become deeply personal for many of them.

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A look back at the Reply series

Reply 1988 is the third installment in the Reply franchise, following Reply 1997 in 2012 and Reply 1994 in 2013. All three series were directed by Shin Won Ho and written by Lee Woo Jung, who later worked together on Hospital Playlist and Prison Playbook.

Each drama explores a different time and place in South Korea. Reply 1997 is set in Busan and follows teenagers navigating friendship, romance and K-pop fandom. Reply 1994 centres on college students sharing a boarding house in Seoul as they adjust to life away from home and build relationships that begin to feel like family.

The series share a few familiar features, including stories that move between the past and present, a mystery about the female lead's future husband and appearances by Sung Dong Il and Lee Il Hwa as the female protagonist's parents.

Kiran Rao's work

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While Kiran Rao hopes to make Indian remake of the series, her last directorial was Laapataa Ladies in 2023. The film was led by Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. It told the story of two young newly-wed women who get exchanged during a train ride and the chaos that ensues after.