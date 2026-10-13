Koffee With Karan Season 9: When and where to watch the final season of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show

It is the end of an era for Koffee With Karan. After 22 years, 8 seasons and 161 episodes of celebrity gossip, candid confessions and moments that have kept Bollywood fans talking, Karan Johar is bringing his popular chat show to a close. Season 9 will be the final one, with Salman Khan taking the famous couch for the opening episode.

Where to watch Koffee With Karan Season 9

Koffee With Karan Season 9: Salman Khan to open the final season; when and where to watch Karan Johar’s last celebrity chat show.

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The first episode will drop on October 14, 2026, at 7 PM IST on JioHotstar. The premiere will feature Salman Khan, who returns to the show after more than a decade. With this being the final season, fans can expect plenty of nostalgia alongside the usual mix of personal questions, celebrity stories and playful exchanges.

Salman Khan returns to the Koffee couch

Salman Khan will kick off the final season with a solo appearance. The actor has been on the show before, including an appearance with his father, Salim Khan, in Season 4. He also featured in the 100th episode during Season 5, alongside his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

The new promos suggest that Salman and Karan will waste no time getting into their usual back-and-forth. In a teaser released on October 12, Salman makes his entrance on the familiar set and announces, “I am coming on Koffee With Karan.”

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{{^usCountry}} Karan reminds him that this is the show's final season, saying, "This is the finale season so this can go anywhere". Salman is quick with his response: "Kahin bhi ja sakta hai (It can go anywhere)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karan reminds him that this is the show's final season, saying, "This is the finale season so this can go anywhere". Salman is quick with his response: "Kahin bhi ja sakta hai (It can go anywhere)." {{/usCountry}}

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Another promo brings up a question that has followed Salman since one of his earlier appearances. Karan asks him, "Are you still a virgin?". Salman, clearly unimpressed by the question, replies, “Control bro.”

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Why Koffee With Karan is coming to an end

Karan announced in late September 2026 that Season 9 would be the show's last. The decision brings a close to a run that began in 2004, when Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol appeared in the very first episode.

The show's beginnings also carry personal significance for Karan. He has recalled discussing the idea with his father, producer Yash Johar, who died on June 26, 2004. Karan filmed the first episode on August 16 that year, setting off a journey that would last more than two decades. “A lot happened. I called lovers, I called friends, I called families, I called lovers who then went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons. I’m living with the word nepotism even today,” he said.

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Speaking about the final season, he added, “There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time.”

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Since then, Koffee With Karan has become a familiar part of Bollywood's entertainment landscape. From its rapid-fire rounds and celebrity pairings to revelations that often spark debate long after an episode airs, the show has regularly found its way into conversations about films and their stars.

Which stars could appear in the final season?

The makers have kept the full guest list under wraps, but several familiar names have been mentioned in reports. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among those rumoured to appear.

There is also speculation about appearances by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Another reported possibility is an episode featuring Aamir Khan, Saif and Farhan Akhtar together for Dil Chahta Hai reunion episode. However, none of these guest appearances has been officially confirmed.