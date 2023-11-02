Koffee With Karan: Sunny Deol reveals he requested Akshay Kumar not to release his film OMG 2 the same day as Gadar 2

On the second episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, Sunny Deol opened up about the clash between his blockbuster film Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Sunny said that he spoke to Akshay before the release of their films, and asked him to move the date of OMG 2, so that their films could avoid a box office clash. However, Akshay Kumar told him that he was unable to do anything about the impending clash. Also read: Gadar 2 and OMG 2 release and review live updates | Sunny Deol's film sets record, Akshay Kumar-starrer called bold Sunny Deol in Gadar 2 poster (left), and Akshay Kumar in OMG 2.

Sunny wanted to avoid box office clash with Akshay

Host-director Karan Johar praised Sunny Deol for Gadar 2's success, and asked him about OMG 2 releasing the same day – August 11 – as Gadar 2. Sunny said, “I thought 'Okay my film is releasing and I have not had a success for donkey's years'. And I did not want anybody else to come along with it. Well, but you can't stop anybody. So, obviously, it does hurt you. But then I was like does it matter. Let's go along with it. Eventually both films went on to do well...”

When asked if he had a chat with Akshay about the clash before the release, Sunny said on Koffee With Karan, "Obviously, I asked him. I said, ‘Please don’t do it if it’s in your hands’. But he said, ‘No, the studio and all'. And they said that two films can release (simultaneously). I said, ‘Okay, go ahead'. I can just request, I can’t do anything more than that.”

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2, the second highest grossing Hindi film ever, earned ₹40.1 crore nett in India on day 1. The film's total box office collection in India stands at ₹525.7 crore nett. The film minted ₹686 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, OMG 2 opened at ₹10.26 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per a report by Sacnilk.com, and went on to collect ₹151.16 crore nett in India in total.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2, a sequel to 2001's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released on August 11. Anil Sharma returned to the director's chair with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh also reprised his role as Tara and Sakeena's son. Simrat Kaur and Luv Sinha also featured in the period film.

