Gadar 2 and OMG 2 release and review live updates: Sunny Deol's film sets record, Akshay Kumar-starrer called bold
OMG 2 and Gadar 2 movie release live updates: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 releases on the same day as Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2.
One of the biggest box office clashes of 2023 is here – Oh My God 2 and Gadar 2 released on the same day, August 11. In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol reprises his role of Tara Singh from his 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Ameesha Patel is back as Sakeena. Giving the cross-border love story competition is Akshay Kumar-starrer Oh My God 2 (OMG 2). Follow for all the live updates on OMG 2 and Gadar 2's release day.
- Aug 11, 2023 04:57 PM IST
Gadar 2 leaked online?
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, which hit the screens on August 11, has been leaked online shortly after its release. As per an India Today report, the film can now be found on illegal websites and social media platforms in various resolutions for free viewing and downloading.
- Aug 11, 2023 04:44 PM IST
OMG 2 Twitter reviews
In Oh My God 2 (OMG 2), a follow-up to the 2012 film OMG - Oh My God, Akshay Kumar is seen playing a character inspired by Lord Shiva. After watching the satirical comedy-drama, which was released today, many took to Twitter or X to share their OMG 2 reviews. Some called the film 'brave and bold'. Read full report here
- Aug 11, 2023 04:36 PM IST
Gadar 2 is a hit already
Gadar 2 registered the fourth highest advance booking numbers ever, as per a report by Box Office India. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan had registered the biggest advance sales – ₹53,50,00,000 – as compared to Gadar 2's ₹31,00,00,000 approx.
- Aug 11, 2023 04:18 PM IST
Fan dances in theatre
Sunny Deol fans have been sharing videos and photos from not only outside the theatres, but also giving a glimpse of scenes from inside halls. One fan was spotted dancing inside a Jaipur theatre after watching Gadar 2 on the film's release day.
- Aug 11, 2023 04:12 PM IST
Gadar 2 Twitter reviews
Twitter says Gadar 2 ‘packs an emotional punch’ that keeps you engaged from start to finish. Moreover, Sunny Deol, Gadar 2, Gadar 2 review, as well as 'Gadar 2 ka asli review (real review)' were trending on Friday. Some called it a 'blockbuster' in the making, while others said 'Gadar 2 was not a film but an emotion'. Read full story here
- Aug 11, 2023 03:49 PM IST
Gadar 2 review: HT review of Gadar 2 out
The hand pump is back and so are the snarls. The kid has grown up, and lands in Pakistan to take the villains head on just like his father did 17 years ago. Gadar 2, a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), is a classic case of old wine in old bottle and offers very little freshness in terms of its character arcs, settings and the premise. Yet, it qualifies to be a one-time watch for its ability to give an adrenaline rush with its action sequences. Read full review here.
- Aug 11, 2023 02:51 PM IST
Gadar 2 release: Esha Deol wishes Sunny
Esha Deol took to Instagram to share good wishes for her brother Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. “Today let's hear the lion roar, and reach soaring heights," she wrote and sent her ‘best wishes’.
- Aug 11, 2023 02:32 PM IST
Gadar 2 release live: Taran Adarsh reviews film
“OneWordReview… #Gadar2: BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: 4.5 #Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavour coupled with tremendous recall value will make it a huge money-spinner. #Gadar2Review #Gadar2 lives up to massive expectations… Has it all: drama, emotions, action, two beautiful songs [from the first part] and the hand pump sequence, of course… #AnilSharma makes sure he packs every ingredient on the shelf to create a big-screen entertainer,” wrote film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
“#UtkarshSharma does very well and so do #AmeeshaPatel and #SimrattKaur… #ManishWadhwa is over the top, but it works in a film of this genre. #Gadar2 could’ve done with a shorter run time and a few over-stretched sequences,” he added.
- Aug 11, 2023 02:00 PM IST
OMG 2 release and review: KRK reviews film
“Just finished watching @akshaykumar film #OMG2 and it’s brilliant. Akshay’s look and acting is top class. All other actors have also played their parts superbly. All the parents must watch it with their children. I give 3* to this very good film,” wrote Kamaal Rashid Khan in a tweet.
- Aug 11, 2023 01:41 PM IST
OMG 2 review: Should CBFC rethink A certificate?
HT's Sonal Kalra tweeted, “Seeing excellent reviews of #OMG2 from all over, critics and public alike. Experts calling it a must-watch for teenagers…maybe censor board should rethink its A-certification given to the film?”
- Aug 11, 2023 01:15 PM IST
Gadar 2 review: ‘Not for urban audiences’
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on Twitter, "#Gadar2 is a Bonanza & kind of festival for #SunnyDeol & #Gadar Fans.. Film brings nostalgia & feel of the classic prequel throughout, Has Enough ingredients to satisfy Masses. Urban audiences looking for logic & freshness in the plot would not find the film entertaining.. Go watch it in jam packed single screen,ul find yourself time travelled back to 90’s."
- Aug 11, 2023 01:04 PM IST
Gadar 2 release live updates: Handpumps and hathoras galore
A bunch of fans were spotted outside the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai, carrying toy handpumps and sledgehammers for Gadar 2 screening.
- Aug 11, 2023 12:50 PM IST
Gadar 2 release: ‘Exceeds expectations’
A fan wrote on Twitter, '#Gadar2 exceeded all my expectations! The way #SunnyDeol carries the film is just incredible. A cinematic masterpiece!"
- Aug 11, 2023 12:21 PM IST
OMG 2 release: ‘Not to be missed’
“Review - #OMG2Review Rating - 4*/5. Courageous - Bold - Powerful #OMG2 deals its sensitive content with utmost love and care, tries to guide and educate with help from both History & judiciary. Court room drama between Pankaj & Yami is engaging…. Overall Good Film… #AkshayKumar plays the backbone of the film whereas #PankajTripathi & #YamiGautam acts as the soul of the film…. In Simple words NOT to be Missed…. Will Open Low as compared to Gadar 2 but will take a massive jump in coming days…. Considering budget Hit Verdict Confirmed,” wrote critic Rohit Jaiswal.
- Aug 11, 2023 12:15 PM IST
Gadar 2 release: Fans storm theatres
Journalist Himesh Mankad tweeted, “1000 people watching the film inside, 1000 people waiting outside the hall in mass belts for next show. Yes, #Gadar2 has take a HISTORIC START at the box office. The opening day numbers is going to SHOCK many, as its going beyond ALL EXPECTATIONS. #SunnyDeol.”
- Aug 11, 2023 11:36 AM IST
OMG 2 review: Taran Adarsh calls it ‘courageous’
#OneWordReview…#OMG2: COURAGEOUS. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Bold. Brave. Progressive… It conveys what it intends to without mincing words… #OMG2 has a captivating plot, gripping screenwriting and solid dialogues, but what enhances the impact are the towering performances. #OMG2Review #AkshayKumar is in terrific form, #PankajTripathi delivers his career-best act, #YamiGautam is fantastic and #PawanMalhotra excels. #OMG2 has some unforgettable moments, especially the courtroom sequences, but tends to get talk-heavy at times. #OMG2 faces a mighty opponent in #Gadar2… Clearly, this is not a film that will commence its journey with great numbers at the #Boxoffice, but has the power to grow with strong word of mouth," wrote Taran Adarsh in his review.
- Aug 11, 2023 11:33 AM IST
A ₹75 crore Friday
Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Jailer are all out in theatres and performing well. It could result in one of the biggest Fridays for the Indian box office. Read full story here.
- Aug 11, 2023 11:17 AM IST
OMG 2 release: Fans love Akshay's film
A fan took to Twitter and wrote about OMG 2: 'Words can't define the excellence the whole team has done. #Akshaykumar sir's best Movie ever Period.… @raiamitbabulal Charan sparsh @TripathiiPankaj u nailed it @yamigautam ma'am aur yeh apke liye. Overall movie is a "BONAFIED BLOCKBUSTER."
- Aug 11, 2023 11:14 AM IST
Gadar 2 release: Fans share handpump scene
Fans of Sunny Deol have been sharing videos from the theatre. They show fans scream and cheer as Sunny Deol uproots a handpump once again.
- Aug 11, 2023 11:07 AM IST
Gadar movie review: Stale and too late?
Reviewer Umesh Punwani wrote, "#Gadar2 is nearly 22 years late with its release. With the kind of efforts put in by the filmmaker & the team, this should've been released in the next week of its prequel in 2001 & even then many would've asked the same question: ‘Why?’"
- Aug 11, 2023 10:39 AM IST
Akshay Kumar announced OMG 2 release
Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce that his film OMG 2 has released in theatres. The actor shared a picture of himself with Pankaj Tripathi from the movie.
- Aug 11, 2023 10:38 AM IST
KRK calls Gadar 2 a disaster
“I was saying for last 3 months that @Anilsharma_dir is 90s director so he can’t make a good film now. People will not be able Jhelo this film on day1 only and it will be a sure shot disaster,” wrote Kamal Rashid Khan on Twitter.
- Aug 11, 2023 10:02 AM IST
OMG 2 review out
OMG 2 presents valid arguments with a generous dose of humour that never lets the film enter the preachy zone and keeps it highly entertaining. Director-writer Amit Rai has meticulously touched upon the subject of sex education without making it sound frivolous or vulgar. Read full review here.
- Aug 11, 2023 09:41 AM IST
Sunny Deol fans excited for Gadar 2 release
The actor's Gadar 2 poster was decorated with marigold garlands outside some theatres. Taking to Twitter or X on Friday, a fan wrote, "So D-Day is here. As a diehard Sunny Deol fan I am so excited and nervous at the same time. Can't wait now for Gadar 2, which has sold more than two million tickets in advance in India, as of now. SUNNY Deol mass loading (fire emojis)..."
- Aug 11, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Sunny Deol's special message for fans
Sunny Deol shared a video on Gadar 2's release day, August 11, asking fans to forgive him if they don't like the film. He wrote in his caption, "Your Tara Singh and Sakeena have opened the door of their house today, you all should come and meet us."
- Aug 11, 2023 09:22 AM IST
Fans share glimpse of OMG 2 morning shows
A person said on Twitter (or X), "It's showtime. Excited." One more shared a picture from inside a theatre, writing, "Watching OMG 2 at Cinepolis with 70 percent occupancy… 9am show." A fan wrote about the film, "It is entertaining, hilarious and bold..."
- Aug 11, 2023 09:09 AM IST
Yami Gautam on OMG 2-Gadar 2 clash
Sharing a goofy picture of herself with a handpump, Yami Gautam wrote on Instagram Stories, “Wishing one of the most loved actors, Sunny sir and the entire team of Gadar 2 all the best... Hoping that our audience finds both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 immensely entertaining and gets cinema lovers thronging to theatres!”
- Aug 11, 2023 09:02 AM IST
Gadar 2 opening day box office
On Friday, fans headed to cinemas for early screenings of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2. The film is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office. As as per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 will earn around ₹35 crore nett in India on its first day.
- Aug 11, 2023 08:54 AM IST
OMG 2 gets certification for 12+ in UAE, Oman
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s upcoming film OMG 2 9Oh My God 2) has got censor certification for viewing by 12+ age group in UAE and Oman without any cuts. The film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s 2012 film OMG - Oh My God.
- Aug 11, 2023 08:52 AM IST
Sunny Deol reduced his fees for Gadar 2
Director Anil Sharma said that his film Gadar 2 did not have too high a budget as the makers agreed to put a major part of the budget into production. Talking to Lehren Retro, he revealed Sunny Deol, who reprises his role of Tara Singh, compromised on his fees for Gadar 2. Read full story here
- Aug 11, 2023 08:47 AM IST
Gadar 2 beats OMG 2's advance booking
One day ahead of its release, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 managed to sell over 2.74 lakh tickets in advance bookings. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a breakdown of the trends at most major multiplex chains on Thursday night. In comparison, 72,500 tickets were sold for OMG 2's opening day, Taran said on Twitter (or X).