Gadar 2 and OMG 2 release and review live updates: Sunny Deol's film sets record, Akshay Kumar-starrer called bold

One of the biggest box office clashes of 2023 is here – Oh My God 2 and Gadar 2 released on the same day, August 11. In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol reprises his role of Tara Singh from his 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Ameesha Patel is back as Sakeena. Giving the cross-border love story competition is Akshay Kumar-starrer Oh My God 2 (OMG 2). Follow for all the live updates on OMG 2 and Gadar 2's release day.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 movie release live updates: Sunny Deol (left) and Akshay Kumar in their films' posters.