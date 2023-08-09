Sunny Deol compromised on his fees for Gadar 2, reveals director Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma has claimed that his film, Gadar 2, did not have too high a budget as the makers agreed to put a major part of the budget into production. Talking to Lehren Retro, director Anil Sharma also said that Sunny Deol reduced his fees for the film. Sunny reprises his role of Tara Singh from Gadar Ek Prem Katha for the new film, Gadar 2, which hits theatres on August 11. (Also read: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma compares film to Mughal-E-Azam and Sholay) Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

When the filmmaker was talking about the vehicles used in the film, he was asked if he could reveal the budget. Anil Sharma hesitated a bit before saying that the budget was reasonable enough, but it is better if ZEE (Studios, the producers of Gadar 2) talk about it. "Log market me 80, 100, 150 bolte hain. Aisa kuch nahi hai, usase kam hai (People talk about figures of ₹80, 100 or 150 crore but our budget is nothing like that. It is much less)."

Utkarsh Sharma, who was also present for the interview, added that technicians and most actors in the film agreed that themaximum budget of the film may be allotted to production. Anil said that everyone's fees were majorly controlled. Asked if Sunny Deol's fees would be what it is, Anil said, "That is just one person, we managed that. And, to tell you the truth, even he reduced his fees a lot. These days, the actors' and directors' fees are too high, shooting the budget of films to ₹500-600 crore. Out of those, ₹150 or ₹200 crore is the hero's share. What we thought was, to put the money in production."

The father-son duo then explained that they have kept the action real, and did not rely on VFX to cut costs. The Indian army also offered support to the filmmakers and they gave their vehicles, tanks, and soldiers, as well as locations for the shooting.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Sunny and Ameesha Patel reprise their role of Tara Singh and Sakeena. Utkarsh will also return as Jeete in the film that is set in the 1970s.

