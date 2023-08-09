Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma compares film to Mughal-E-Azam and Sholay: 'The industry called it gutter’

Gadar 2 is all set for a theatrical release on August 11. In a new interview with Lehren Retro, director Anil Sharma reflected on the poor critical reception of the film and how it shattered all expectations at the box office after release in 2001. The director then went ahead and compared Gadar 2 with Mughal-E-Azam and Sholay. (Also read: Gadar 2 promises massive opening with over 83K tickets sold already) Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

What the director said

In a new interview with Lehren Retro, Anil said in Hindi, "At that time even though Gadar became a big hit, there were many who did not respect the film. It’s okay. The same thing happened to Mughal-E-Azam, the same thing happened to Sholay; these films didn’t win awards. It’s good company. But the public loved and respected the film."

Gadar was called ‘gutter’

Anil then recalled how there were poor reviews of the film and added, "The industry called Gadar ‘gutter’. The first review I saw for the film called it ‘Gutter Ek Prem Katha’. A reviewer for a major English-language newspaper said that reviewing it was beneath them. I still haven’t understood why people were so harsh.”

Advance booking of Gadar 2

Meanwhile, as per reports, Gadar 2 is heading for a massive first day collection as the film has made immense business at multiplexes with the sale of over 1 lakh tickets so far.

Gadar 2 marks the return of Tara Singh, who is played by Sunny Deol. Ameesha Patel also returns to play his wife Shakeena in the film. Utkarsh Sharma played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the original, also reprises his role. The sequel is set in 1971 about 17 years after the events of Gadar. In the trailer, Tara Singh travels all the way to Pakistan to save his son, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army. The film is touted to be heavy on dialogues and fight scenes.

