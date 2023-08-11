OMG 2 Twitter reviews: Akshay Kumar film called 'brave and bold', grabs attention for 'sensitive, uncomfortable' topic

Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) is a follow-up to the 2012 film OMG - Oh My God, which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Akshay Kumar is seen playing a character inspired by Lord Shiva in the movie that was released on Friday. After watching the satirical comedy-drama, many took to Twitter or X to share their OMG 2 reviews. Also read: With Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Jailer, it could be a ₹75 crore Friday for Indian box office Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 gets positive reactions amid clash with Gadar 2, which also released on August 11.

Twitter reviews OMG 2

A person wrote on Twitter or X about the Amit Rai directorial, "OMG 2 review in one word: mind blowing. Akshay Kumar steals the show. Pankaj Tripathi was at his best; loved his role so much. Yami Gautam did her part so brilliantly; loved her. Words can't Define this movie – one bold experiment. Definitely it should work."

Some others also appreciated the performances and the ‘sensitive but educational plot’ of the film. A person wrote, "One of the bravest attempt from Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi. Yami Gautam shines and how. Kudos to Amit Rai for handling such topic so finely."

Sharing a video from inside a theatre, a person wrote, “Watched OMG 2. It is the best movie I've watched post Covid-19 pandemic, A sensitive topic told in a very sensible and entertaining way (star emojis). Akshay Kumar's screen presence was divine. Literally gave GOOSEBUMPS...”

OMG 2 is ‘bold, brave, progressive’

Others called the film 'sensitive and uncomfortable but important'. A person wrote, "OMG 2 is best for social awareness. This movie also gives information about sex education, which is very important for us. Bold. Brave. Progressive. It conveys what it intends to without mincing words. 5/5 must watch..." A person also said, "Loved the screenplay and courtroom scene was hilarious..."

Reacting to the box office clash between OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which also released on August 11, a person wrote, "As predicted earlier...OMG 2's content is far better than Gadar 2's pathetic story. I strongly believe Gadar 2 will see a major fall after Independence Day (August 15), and OMG 2 will witness good growth for long term..."

About OMG 2

The lead character is once again played by the Akshay Kumar. The movie stars Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted Shiva devotee, who sues the educational system for deceiving his child. Akshay as the messenger of Lord Shiva, and Yami Gautam as an attorney, aid Pankaj in his case. Arun Govil, Aamir Naik, Fahim Fazli, Vedika Nawani and Parth Siddhpura, among others also feature in the film.

