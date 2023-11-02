Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol doesn't like that Shah Rukh Khan makes 'actors a commodity’, Akshay does too many films

On Thursday's episode of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar confessed that he him and his team have indeed mellowed down the infamous Rapid Fire round of the show for its current, eighth season. The dullness was rather palpable in the second episode of the season that features actor-brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on the Koffee couch. (Also read: Bobby Deol revisits 'low phase' on Koffee With Karan: ‘Son asked why mom works but papa doesn't') Sunny Deol's rapid fire round was likely the only highlight of an otherwise dull episode.

What he doesn't like about Shah Rukh Khan

The only slightly gossipy bit was perhaps still Sunny's Rapid Fire round. Karan asked him to list one good quality and one bad quality of his peers. Sunny was first asked about Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he's had a long feud that was recently resolved. Sunny said that he liked how hardworking Shah Rukh is but disliked how he's made ‘actors a commodity’. Karan exclaimed ‘Oh God,’ upon hearing his response. Sunny was likely hinting at Shah Rukh's many brand deals. He's the face of everything from steel rods to home furnishings to even Vimal ‘elaichi’.

What he doesn't like about Akshay Kumar

When asked about Akshay Kumar, Sunny said he liked how disciplined he is but disliked how he does too many movies every year. Akshay's Selfiee, OMG 2 and Mission Raniganj released this year. He has almost half a dozen movies in the pipeline too. These include Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Singham Again.

What he doesn't like about Salman Khan

When asked about Salman Khan, Sunny said that he liked his big heart but disliked how he was always trying to make everyone a bodybuilder. Bobby also spoke about ‘mamu’ Salman Khan and how he offered him a role in Race 3. Salman apparently called him up and asked, ‘shirt utaarega’?

Sunny and Bobby have been enjoying a renaissance in their careers. Sunny's Gadar 2 was one of the biggest hits of the year and Bobby has earned critical acclaim for his roles in Ashram, Class of 83 and Love Hostel. Fans are also excited to see him in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

