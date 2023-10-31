Bobby Deol revisits 'low phase' on Koffee With Karan: ‘Son asked why mom works but papa doesn't'

Bobby Deol saw years and years of no good work before experiencing a renaissance in his career a few years ago. After a bunch of flops, he finally managed to score great parts in series such as Ashram and Class of 83 and films like Love Hostel. He will be seen next as the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which many are already calling his career's highlight. (Also read: Koffee With Karan 8 promo: Sunny Deol joins Bobby on couch; Karan Johar grills him for ‘inflated BO numbers’ comment) Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will feature as guests on the second episode of Koffee With Karan season 8.

This Thursday, Bobby will also been seen sharing the Koffee With Karan couch with his elder brother Sunny Deol. On the show, he will reveal all about the low phase of his career and what made him take back control of his life and work.

He said on the show, “I gave up, I started pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot, I was sitting at home. I used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good, why don't they want to work with me? I think I became so negative about everything, that there was no positiveness coming from me. I used to sit at home, my wife works."

Bobby revealed how a comment from his son ‘snapped’ something in him. “Suddenly I heard my son saying, you know mom, papa sits at home and you go to work everyday. Something snapped in me. I just said, no I can't! It was a slow process, when I got out of it, it took me time to get into the right mind frame to become okay. It can't happen overnight.”

“My brother, my dad, my mom, my sisters, they were always there. You cannot always do anything holding someone’s hand. You have to walk on your two feet. Then things started changing. I became more focused, more serious and when you focus and you have that energy in you. I mean I have gone and met so many people, I said to myself, I will go and meet people, tell them I want to work with you all. I came to you also, you still haven't worked with me,” he added.

The episode will premiere Thursday midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON