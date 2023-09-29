News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan knocks Gadar 2 off top spot in just one day, becomes highest Hindi grosser in India

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan knocks Gadar 2 off top spot in just one day, becomes highest Hindi grosser in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 29, 2023 02:46 PM IST

Gadar 2 was the highest grossing Hindi film in India for all of one day. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has now emerged has the top earner with more than ₹525 crore.

A day after Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 crossed Pathaan's box office collection in India, earning 524.75 crore to become the highest grossing Bollywood film, its record has been broken by another Shah Rukh Khan film. Jawan, which was released almost a month after Gadar 2, is now the highest grossing Hindi film in India. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the latest Jawan box office collection. Also read: Jawan vs Gadar 2 box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan, which has become the highest grossing Hindi film in India.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan, which has become the highest grossing Hindi film in India.

Jawan's box office collection in India

He tweeted, "Jawan crosses lifetime biz (business) of Gadar 2 and Pathaan's Hindi version in India… Now highest grossing film in Hindi in India. SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) features in top 3 highest grossing Hindi films: Pathaan [No. 3] and Jawan [No. 1]

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

[Week 3] Friday 7.10 crore, Saturday 11.5 crore, Sunday 13.9 crore, Monday 4.9 crore, Tuesday 4.4 crore, Wednesday 4.45 crore, Thursday 5.81 crore. Total: 525.5 crore nett."

In another tweet, he shared Jawan's domestic box office collection in all languages. He wrote, “Jawan is an all time blockbuster. Jawan biz at a glance… Tamil and Telugu versions… Week 1: 43.35 crore [8 days]. Week 2: 11.60 crore. Week 3: 3.87 crore. Total: 58.82 crore Indian biz...”

About Jawan

Co-written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, which was released on September 7, stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son, who team up to fight corruption.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are seen alongside him in lead roles. Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance in Jawan, which also features Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, among others. The film's soundtrack and background score were composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

With Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only actor in the history of Hindi cinema to deliver two all time top grossers in the same year. Shah Rukh is now gearing up for Dunki, which will be his third release of the year. The film will be out during Christmas and will clash with Prabhas' Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out