Jawan vs Gadar 2 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film earns almost double of Sunny Deol-starrer on day 1

Jawan vs Gadar 2 Day 1

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 opened at ₹40.1 crore, when it released almost a month ago on August 11. The film, like Jawan, enjoyed an extended opening weekend, given that it released on the Friday four days before the national holiday of Independence Day.

Jawan, on the other hand, released on Thursday on the occasion of Janmashtami. It earned ₹75 crore across the three languages it released in - Hindi ( ₹65 crore), Tamil ( ₹5 crore), and Telugu ( ₹5 crore). The film's extended weekend run started on Thursday and will go on till Sunday.

Jawan vs Gadar 2 box office trajectory

Gadar 2's daily box office collection saw a spike on its first Saturday and Sunday, before facing a dip on Monday. But it recorded a daily collection higher than either of the weekend days on Independence Day. The film crossed ₹100 crore within the opening week.

Jawan is likely to cross ₹100 crore on day 2 itself, unless there's a drastic dip on Friday. Nonetheless, given the high advance booking rate, it's sure to double its collections by the opening weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan vs Sunny Deol

Shah Rukh and Sunny had a fallout after their 1993 film Darr. Sunny, who played the hero in the film, was miffed that the narrative crafted by director Yash Chopra was tilted towards the anti-hero, played by Shah Rukh.

However, the two recently buried the hatchet at the success party of Gadar 2 in Mumbai, where they were seen hugging. Shah Rukh and his family also complimented Sunny on Gadar 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON