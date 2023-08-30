From Darr to Gadar 2, here's why Sunny Deol did not talk to Shah Rukh Khan all these years

It all started with Darr

Darr, in many ways, was a breakthrough film for Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut just a year before that, with Deewana. While he was a romantic hero in Deewana, he played an anti-hero, a sociopathic unrequited lover, in Darr. He kept chasing Juhi Chawla's Kiran throughout the film, and had many run-ins with her husband, played by Sunny Deol.

After the film's release, Shah Rukh got a lot of praise for his dark portrayal. And Sunny felt he somehow didn't get the recognition he deserved as the ‘hero’ of a Yash Chopra film.

Sunny's confessions over the years

In an interview to the magazine Filmfare in 1993 after the release of Darr, Sunny famously said, "I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his words. I don’t have good memories about him, he betrayed my faith in him.”

More recently, in 2019, Sunny appeared on Aap Ki Adalat on India TV, where he addressed the feud with Shah Rukh. He said, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom.”

The patch-up

Fans of the two actors started talking when Shah Rukh recently revealed in one of his Ask SRK sessions on X (formerly Twitter) that he's watched and loved Gadar 2. In an interview with Zoom, when Sunny was asked his reaction to the same, he said, “Shah Rukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy, and he told me 'I'm so happy, you genuinely deserve it' and I said thank you. Then I spoke to his wife (Gauri Khan) and his son (Aryan Khan). And he said tonight we are going to be watching this film. And after that, he had seen it, and I think that is when he tweeted.”

“It was so beautiful. Many times I've also called him up and we shared our thoughts on certain things. About the past issues - whatever they were, I would say time heals everything and we move ahead. That's the way life should be,” he added.

