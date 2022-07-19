Koffee With Karan episode 3 trailer: Akshay Kumar spins Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan Johar brings up her marriage

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the trailer for the new episode of his chat show, Koffee With Karan. In the third episode, actors Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take over the couch. (Also read: Koffee With Karan accused of plagiarism)

In the trailer, as Karan introduces his guests, Akshay picks up Samantha in his arms as they make a splashing entry. She is in a pink and red outfit while Akshay wore a blue suit. As they take the couch, Karan mentions how Samantha and Akshay are the leading, most successful actors of India. Samantha said that she did not mind being carried in by Akshay.

As Karan began to nudge Samantha into talking about her divorce, she roasted him instead. “You're the reason for unhappy marriages," she tells a shocked Karan while Akshay rejoices at having found a ‘jodidaar’ to take Karan's case. Samantha was married to actor Chaitanya Akkineni. They announced divorce last year.

Later in the episode, Akshay and Samantha try out a bunch of dance forms, including Akshay's favourite: spinning a woman around like she's a doll. During the rapid fire round, Akshay is also asked what he would do with Chris Rock tried to make fun of his wife Twinkle Khanna. “Pay for his funeral,” he says.

Koffee With Karan began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were part of the inaugural episode while Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor appeared as guests on the second. The other stars who will also be seen this season on the show are Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff and Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Pandey.

Akshay was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj with Manushi Chillar. His upcoming projects include Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. He has a bunch of other projects as well.

Samantha became popular among Hindi audiences with her appearance in Amazon Prime Video show The Family Man. She also had a guest appearance in Pushpa. She is known for her Telugu hits such as Oh! Baby and Ye Maaya Chesave.

