Lock Upp day 39 written updates: Kaaranvir Bohra fights with Shivam Sharma, says 'stop yelling at me'

On Thursday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, old friends Kaaranvir Bohra and Shivam Sharma were seen fighting during a task. They even fought after the task ended. Shivam and Kaaranvir have been very close for the entire period of the show and Shivam fondly calls Kaaranvir 'baba'. Kangana Ranaut is the host on Lock Upp. (Also read: Payal Rohatgi says ‘I do not hate a religion’)

It all began when Shivam wanted to go for the tug-of-war task during the Karan Kundrra's arena games for the week. Kaaranvir wanted Shivam to stay on backfoot and let Zeeshan play the game but Shivam wanted to participate instead of Zeeshan. The discussion happened after Zeeshan had swiftly won two rounds of the game.

Their team won the task and they had to decide who would go for the Jhol Ghar. While Zeeshan and Kaaranvir wanted the former to go, Shivam insisted he has waited too long for it. “I want to meet or talk to my parents. I have always been sidelined when it comes to the Jhol Ghar. I have been here for six weeks and Zeeshan just came to the show. I deserve to go to Jhol Ghar,” Shivam said. Mandana Karimi wanted Zeeshan to go while Payal Rohatgi wanted Shivam to go. Shivam walked away as his team continued to discuss.

Later, Kaaranvir pulled Shivam aside and tried to convince him not to fight or resist the team's decision. When Shivam's voice rose while talking to him, Kaaranvir yelled, “Stop screaming at me. The way you behaved with me in the fourth round was not right. I know you have been waiting for this. But Zeeshan was the star performer today and even you know. Think with your mind, not heart and you'll know he deserves it. I am talking practical sense here. Talk to me properly.”

He added, “There are no rules, but I like the team to decide these things. We were discussing and you simply walked away! That was so childish. Let Zeeshan go this time, I promise I will stand for you next time." Shivam then apologised and said, “Sorry baba.”

Payal did not like Shivam giving up easily and told him that he must fight for himself. “You need to fight your own battles and play your game,” she told him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON