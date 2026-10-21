Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 trailer breakdown—Sauron’s rise, the return of dark forces and a war that could destroy Middle-Earth

Sauron is getting closer to the power he has always wanted, and Middle-earth may not be ready for what comes next. Prime Video has released the trailer for season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, offering a glimpse of a world where the Dark Lord's forces are growing stronger and the remaining kingdoms are struggling to fight back. With the One Ring at the centre of his plans, the new season promises more battles, shifting alliances and difficult choices for those standing in his way.

The Rings of Power season 3 trailer breakdown

The Rings of Power season 3 trailer breakdown: Middle-earth is running out of time as Sauron closes in on ultimate power

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“All of it has come to this,” Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) says in the trailer, as the threat facing Middle-earth becomes increasingly difficult to ignore. The new episodes will follow Sauron's pursuit of absolute power and the efforts of the Elves, Dwarves, Men and Wizards to stop him before his plans come to fruition.

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The story picks up five years after the fall of Eregion. Since then, Sauron's armies have continued their march across Middle-earth, leaving destruction in their wake. From his tower of Barad-dûr in Mordor, he is working towards forging the One Ring, hoping to use its power to bring the remaining kingdoms under his control.

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{{^usCountry}} The official synopsis describes just how close Sauron is to victory: “Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official synopsis describes just how close Sauron is to victory: “Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…” {{/usCountry}}

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The problem is that the people who could stand against him are far from united. With Sauron's influence spreading, the coming war could prove to be one of the biggest tests Middle-earth has faced yet.

Trailer offers a glimpse of the Nazgûl

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Among the more unsettling moments in the trailer is the appearance of figures who are linked to the origins of Sauron's future Ringwraiths. Known as the Nazgûl, these servants eventually become some of the Dark Lord's most feared followers. But before they lose their humanity, they begin as mortal men drawn into Sauron's growing web of power.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have used the term Nazgnagôl for this earlier phase of the characters. Drawn from Tolkien's Black Speech, the name refers to servants of the Rings. Dressed in dark armour, these figures offer a glimpse of the people who may eventually surrender themselves to Sauron's influence.

Their presence adds another layer to the story, showing how the Dark Lord's rise threatens not just kingdoms and armies, but the lives of individuals who become caught up in his plans.

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Middle-earth's kingdoms struggle to stand together

Sauron is not the only problem facing Middle-earth. The trailer shows the different realms dealing with conflicts of their own, making it harder for them to prepare for the threat gathering around them.

The Elves are fighting to protect their lands, while the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm have to contend with the Balrog they awakened while digging for mithril. The creature, voiced by Simon Pegg, remains a danger deep within their mountain home.

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Númenor is also facing growing political tensions that threaten to turn into civil war. With its people divided, the kingdom could struggle to play a decisive role in the fight against Sauron. Elsewhere, Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) continues his journey in Rhûn, using his magic and ability to persuade others in an attempt to push back the darkness.

For the free peoples of Middle-earth, defeating Sauron may depend on whether they can put their differences aside. With each kingdom dealing with its own crisis, finding common ground could prove just as difficult as facing his armies.

The Rings of Power season 3 cast and release schedule

The new season brings back Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Cordóva as Arondir, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, Lloyd Owen as Elendil and Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot. Jamie Campbell Bower joins the cast as Celeborn, Galadriel's long-lost husband.

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Prime Video will release the eight episodes in three batches. The first four episodes are scheduled to arrive on November 11, 2026, followed by episodes five and six on November 18. The final two episodes will premiere on November 25.