Wed, Nov 19, 2025
Madhuri Dixit returns to small screen with dark thriller Mrs. Deshpande; teaser promises an unexpected twist

ByRitika Kumar
Updated on: Nov 19, 2025 06:28 pm IST

Madhuri Dixit teases fans with a cryptic Instagram post hinting at her new series, Mrs. Deshpande, a remake of La Mante. 

Madhuri Dixit is set to make a striking return to the small screen with the upcoming JioHotstar series Mrs Deshpande. The actor surprised fans by unveiling a short yet gripping teaser that hints at a twist “no one saw coming.”

Actor Madhuri Dixit shared a 20-second teaser of her new show Mrs Deshpande where she showcases her as a serial killer. (PTI)
Actor Madhuri Dixit shared a 20-second teaser of her new show Mrs Deshpande where she showcases her as a serial killer. (PTI)

Madhuri returns as Mrs Deshpande

On Wednesday, Madhutri took to her social media and shared the 20-second teaser. In the clip, Madhuri is seen removing her jewellery and makeup, only for the scene to cut abruptly to a chilling shot of her in a prison uniform, wearing a knowing smirk. The teaser reveals her bold new avatar as an intimidating serial killer, marking one of her darkest roles yet.

Earlier in the day, Madhuri sparked curiosity with a cryptic Instagram post featuring reworked lyrics from her iconic songs. Phrases like “Ek Do Teen Chaar Paanch Cheh Saath Aath” and “Bholi si surat, ankhon mein masti” appeared across slides, with the caption “Coming soon,” leaving fans speculating about a major announcement.

Speaking at the IIFA Awards earlier this year, Madhuri Deshpande said, “There’s no conscious effort as such, but the role came my way, and I thought it’s something I would love to do because it explores a different part of me, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Mrs Deshpande based on this French series

Mrs Deshpande, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, is an official remake of the French thriller La Mante. La Mante tells the story of a serial killer who agrees to help catch a copycat murderer on the condition that she works exclusively with her estranged son, forcing the two into an emotionally fraught partnership. The makers have yet to announce the release date for Mrs Deshpande.

