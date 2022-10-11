Manvi Gagroo says Tripling season 2 didn't meet audience's expectations: 'I don’t think that anything was missing'

Tripling, one of the first Indian web shows, is returning with its third season after a gap of almost three years. The show, which stars Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, and Manvi Gagroo, focuses on three siblings and their bond. While the first season was unanimously praised by fans and critics, many felt season 2 was not up to the mark, something Manvi admits to as well. However, the actor adds that she has no complaints with it personally. Also read: Tripling 3 teaser: The siblings are back with more drama for next road trip

Talking about where season 2 of the show was lagging in comparision with the first season, Manvi said, “I don’t think that anything was missing in season 2 per se. The style and storytelling were extremely different in the second season. I thought that it was good. The logline was completely different. Nobody thought of something like that. The show had a lot to do with siblings and surely would have been relatable to a lot of viewers. I am not sure how many people would have gone on a road trip before the show would have come. People started going on road trips with their siblings after that. I think the novelty factor came into being after that.”

She added that the benchmark set by season one was so high that many may have felt the show didn’t live up to the expectations it set for itself. “Also, I feel that when first season came out, OTT was extremely new back then. In my opinion, season 2 might have not met that kind of expectations. I had a great time shooting season 2 so I have no complaints,” Manvi added.

Talking about her co-stars Amol and Sumeet, Manvi added that they are very different from their characters on the show. “One thing about Sumeet and Amol that people might know is that Sumeet is not like Chandan in real life. He is a lot funnier and easy-going than Chandan. Sumeet, in real life is funny because he has written all three seasons. When we were shooting for the first season, I did feel that he in some manners like Chitvan but over the years, I feel like Amol has become a lot like Chitvan. His habits and way of talking, the kind of jokes that he cracks are more like Chitvan.”

Created by The Viral Fever, Tripling streamed on TVFPlay in season 1 (2016) and on SonyLIV in season 2 (2019). The third season will begin streaming on Zee5 from October 21. Kumud Mishra and Shehnaz Patel have joined the cast as the trio’s parents.

