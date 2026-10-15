Netflix’s ‘Untold: Wide Deceiver’ to explore fake San Francisco 49er Daejon Love case – what we know about the upcoming documentary

Netflix is bringing one of 2026’s most viral crime stories to the screen with a new Untold documentary, Untold: Wide Deceiver. The documentary is set to explore the alleged romance scam involving Daejon Love. Prosecutors accuse Love of posing as a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and using several fake identities to defraud more than two dozen women of about $1.3 million through fabricated romantic relationships and fraudulent investment opportunities.

Netflix has announced a new Untold documentary examining the alleged fraud scheme in which Daejon Love is accused of posing as a San Francisco 49ers player (Daejon Love | Instagram)

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Love has been arrested on wire fraud charges, and the criminal case remains pending.

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Netflix announced the documentary on Wednesday saying it will tell the story through the firsthand accounts of women who say they were manipulated by Love over several years. The project joins the latest slate of the platform’s acclaimed Untold sports documentary series, which blends sports, crime and culture.

According to Netflix, Untold: Wide Deceiver will move beyond the internet nickname attached to the case and focus on “the far darker story” behind the allegations.

Also read: Who are Daejon Love and Taylor Jamie Chan? Duo posed as 49ers player to scam over 26 women for $1.3 million

Alleged scam gained traction across social media

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{{^usCountry}} The case exploded online after Love’s arrest, when videos circulated on social media allegedly showing him pretending to be an NFL player. Many clips portrayed him wearing football gear, attending sporting events and presenting himself as someone connected to the San Francisco 49ers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case exploded online after Love’s arrest, when videos circulated on social media allegedly showing him pretending to be an NFL player. Many clips portrayed him wearing football gear, attending sporting events and presenting himself as someone connected to the San Francisco 49ers. {{/usCountry}}

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Federal authorities alleged that Love used those false identities to build trust with women. He then convinced them to send money for fake business ventures and investment opportunities. Prosecutors said the alleged scheme generated approximately $1.3 million from more than two dozen victims. The allegations have been outlined in charging documents, and Love has not been convicted.

Netflix said the documentary will centre on the experiences of the women who came forward.

After Love’s arrest, the allegations quickly spread across sports and social media platforms, where users dubbed him the “Wide Deceiver.” The nickname has now become the title of the documentary.

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Also read: Keion White update: 4 arrested for San Francisco 49ers star's February shooting outside Mission District nightclub

When will it be released?

Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for Untold: Wide Deceiver. The streaming platform said more details, including a premiere date, will be released through Tudum in the coming months.

The documentary is produced by Propagate and Stardust Frames in association with North of Now and The Cut. Executive producers include Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Maclain Way, Chapman Way, Ryan Duffy, Isabel San Vargas, Aaron Ginsburg, William Green, Andrew Renzi and Nick Boak.

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Netflix is on the venture to expand the Untold franchise with stories that sit at the intersection of sports and controversy.

The newest season recently premiered documentaries on former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young, Australian Olympic breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn and pop culture icon Mr. T. Previous Untold films have examined the death of former NFL quarterback Steve McNair, the NBA’s infamous “Malice at the Palace” brawl, boxer and influencer Jake Paul, former NBA player Lamar Odom.