Who are Daejon Love and Taylor Jamie Chan? Duo posed as 49ers player to scam over 26 women for $1.3 million

Two men Daejon Love and Taylor Jamie Chan were arrested in Boise, Idaho, for allegedly scamming at least 26 women for over $1.3 million, posing as members of the San Francisco 49ers squad. Representational. (Getty Images via AFP)

They were arrested and charged with wire fraud on August 24, the US Attorney's Office in the District of Oregon announced. Daejon Love, 35, and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, allegedly began their scheme in February 2022.

They would meet women via dating apps, with Jordan Love posing as a member of the 49ers squad and Taylor Jamie Chan posing as his financial advisor. The statement from the US Attorney's Office said that they would convince the women of "sincere romantic relationships with Love" and also establish that he is a "sophisticated investor." Chan, meanwhile, posed as the brains behind Love's "fortune worth tens of millions of dollars."

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They would lure them to invest in “nonexistent investment vehicles” promising "massive returns for both him and his victims." Eventually, Chan and Love disappeared and stopped talking to the victims once money rant out or they figured out that they were being scammed.

"Love had romantic relationships with many of the victims and told them he wanted to build wealth and a future together," the statement read.

The Veneer Of Authenticity The US Attorney's Office in Oregon added that the scheme ran for over four years affecting over 26 women, who have been interviewed by the FBI. The agency believes that there are "many more victims," the Attorney Office state statement said.

The scam was so widespread and was able to successfully run for over four years likely because of the sophistication involved in it. Love and Chan created apps to show fake bank and investment accounts with balances to the victims, the US Attorney's Office said.

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To make things appear organic, Chan and Love would appear to discuss investment opportunities via text messages. Love would then send the screenshots of their conversation to the victims to make the scheme appear more legitimate.

Jordan Love and Taylor Jamie Chan allegedly executed the scheme to such perfection that some victims even loaned large amounts of money from banks and gave it to the duo. Love allegedly even nudged victims to take out loans with the promise of repayment.

The FBI had been investigating and had been tracking Love and Chan for weeks. On August 17, as Chan flew from California to Boise to meet Love, FBI arrested them at the airport.