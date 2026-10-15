Keion White update: 4 arrested for San Francisco 49ers star's February shooting outside Mission District nightclub

Four people have been arrested in connection with the February shooting that injured San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White. Authorities announced Wednesday that coordinated arrests were carried out in California and Georgia, with two suspects already facing criminal charges in San Francisco. Authorities arrested four suspects in California and Georgia months after San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White was shot in the ankle. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The shooting took place around 4 am on February 9 outside the Dahlia Club in San Francisco’s Mission District. White had hosted a private party after attending the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium earlier that day. Police said the NFL player was shot in the ankle during an altercation with several armed suspects.

He later described the injury as minor, saying he did not immediately realize he had been shot.

“I didn’t know I got shot until like five minutes after, as I was walking around,” White told reporters last month, according to CBS.

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Suspects arrested in multi-state operation San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew said investigators identified multiple people allegedly who were responsible in the confrontation.

“It started when multiple suspects, some brandishing firearms, confronted the 49ers player, which then led to a physical altercation between the group and the victim, who was shot in the leg,” Lew said during a Wednesday news conference.

Authorities said the arrests took place over several days with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies.

On October 7, Atlanta police arrested 38-year-old Marquis Davis at his Georgia home on a San Francisco warrant. During the arrest, officers allegedly recovered an illegal firearm, about 820 grams of MDMA, 1,026 grams of methamphetamine, 979 grams of cocaine and 3,842 grams of fentanyl, according to San Francisco police, CBS reported.

That same day, officers arrested 36-year-old Antoine Washington in Stockton, California. Investigators said they seized a loaded handgun, more than 120 oxycodone pills and nearly $7,000 in cash during the operation.ru

Police also arrested 35-year-old Curtis Green in Irvine with assistance from the Irvine Police Department. Two days later, on October 9, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 36-year-old Gregory Walker in Southern California.

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Four arrested and two charged Walker and Green have since been transferred to San Francisco County Jail. Both appeared in court on Wednesday for arraignment.

According to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, Walker faces charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Prosecutors have also alleged that he personally discharged the weapon and inflicted great bodily injury. He is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Green has been charged with misdemeanor firearms offences, including brandishing a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said prosecutors will seek to keep Walker in custody without bail because they believe he poses a significant public safety risk.

Police said they are also working with authorities in Georgia and California to extradite Davis and Washington to San Francisco. Investigators stressed that the motive remains under investigation.

"We are actively pursuing evidence to continue to clarify the motivations behind this violent incident and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” Lew said.

Keion White's shooting is the second time a 49ers player has gotten shot. In August 2024, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square. Pearsall survived and returned to football after recovering from his injuries.