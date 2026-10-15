Who is Nicole Noren, why did she resign from ESPN? Journalist slams embrace of betting culture as support pours in

Nicole Noren is an award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker who spent nearly 24 years at ESPN before leaving the network in 2023. Nicole Noren is based in Santa Barbara, California. (Instagram @nicolenoren)

She has only recently opened up about her departure in an interview with the Columbia Journalism Review, revealing that she resigned from ESPN in 2023 to protest the network’s growing involvement in sports betting.

Nikole Noren's professional career According to her LinkedIn profile, she is based in Santa Barbara, California, and has built a career spanning investigative journalism, documentary production and independent filmmaking. Noren held several roles during her ESPN tenure, serving as an investigative producer and documentary director.

She contributed over 50 investigative pieces and short-form documentaries to the network, with much of her work featured on Outside the Lines. In 2023, she released her debut feature documentary, Listen, on ESPN+, which subsequently received wider attention through an ABC 20/20 special.

After stepping away from the network, Noren launched her own production company and began focusing on independent projects. Her first short film as an independent filmmaker, The Green Truck, was screened at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February 2026.

In 2025, Noren also spent a short period working as a co-executive producer at Vice Media.

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Noren's achievements and awards Throughout her career, she has received six Emmy Awards, including a Sports Emmy in 2023 for Betsy & Irv. Her other accolades include two Edward R. Murrow Awards, one Peabody Award, five Gracie Awards and multiple recognitions from Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE).

Noren’s involvement in youth empowerment Alongside her filmmaking career, Noren has contributed to initiatives focused on empowering young people. Her LinkedIn profile indicates that she has served on the board of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara since December 2023.

The nonpartisan organization works to help girls grow into individuals who are “strong, smart, and bold.”

Noren's educational background Noren studied history at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Her educational journey also included studies at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Why did Noren leave ESPN? Noren recently opened up to the Columbia Journalism Review about her decision to leave ESPN, revealing that she stepped down in 2023 as an act of protest. She explained that the network’s expanding ties to sports gambling had become incompatible with her commitment to investigative journalism.

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The Emmy Award winner journalist singled out the introduction of the ESPN Bet sportsbook app and alleged that stories scrutinizing the gambling business were increasingly being softened.

Describing the ethical concerns behind her departure, Noren said, “I’m not going to work for a gambling company and have blood on my hands.”

Support pours in for Noren After Noren’s explanation for leaving ESPN gained public attention, she received an outpouring of support from members of the media industry and fans.

John Barr, a former ESPN journalist who now works for WJLA-TV, praised her in a post on X, tweeting, “Having worked with @nicole_noren for years I can tell you she is real deal. Passionate. Relentless. Fearless. All of that on full display here. Nobody I respect more.”

Nubyjas Williams, another media veteran who works for Sports Illustrated and previously worked at Newsweek, also voiced his support, posting, “Nicole is one of the good people in a business that’s becoming increasingly crueler by the day.”

Fans also applauded Noren for standing by her principles. One supporter summed up their reaction by writing, “This is what integrity looks like. Good on Nicole.”