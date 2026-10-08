Tony Romo gets encouraging message from Jerry Jones after CBS exit as Cowboys owner admits he ‘made some mistakes...’

“He’s just getting started. He really is,” Jones said. “I say that with all sincerity. He’s just getting started. And he certainly has had some — made some mistakes… But he realizes that there’s an area of his life that he wants to do better in."

Jones spoke positively about Romo's future, insisting that the former NFL star still has plenty ahead of him and is “just getting started.”

With Romo's broadcasting future uncertain, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered strong support for his former quarterback during his regular appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

The decision to part ways with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback came last week, following his July 23 arrest. Romo faced charges including unsafe passing on the right, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possessing an open intoxicant.

Tony Romo's run as CBS Sports' lead NFL analyst has come to an end after the network placed him on indefinite leave following his OWI arrest in Wisconsin this summer.

“He’s got great opportunity ahead of him. I don’t know of anyone — period — that has a better future than Tony Romo. And I’m excited for him. He’s not only got great talent but he’s a hell of a man,” Jones concluded.

Also read | Nolan Wells update: Friends sue NFL legend Terrell Owens over ‘evidence’ claims tied to Mississippi teen’s death

The Cowboys owner also described Romo as one of the most valued relationships he has on a personal basis.

"Tony is one of the most valued relationships that I have on a personal basis,” the Cowboys owner mentioned.

Romo's broadcasting career Romo joined CBS Sports in 2017 and quickly became one of the network's most prominent NFL voices. His success eventually led to a reported 10-year, $180 million extension.

Following his departure, Romo and CBS reportedly reached a financial settlement as part of the separation. His return to the network had already been viewed as “highly unlikely,” leaving the former quarterback's broadcasting future open-ended.

Despite the setback, Jones believes Romo still has a future in broadcasting and should have another opportunity elsewhere.

Could Romo return to the Cowboys? Romo's future remains uncertain following his departure from CBS, but another chapter with the Cowboys could still be possible.

Also read | What did Stephen A. Smith say about Lane Johnson? ESPN host issues apology amid major backlash

NFL insider Mike Florio recently suggested that Dallas could consider bringing its former quarterback back in a front-office role. Such an opportunity would give Romo a chance to remain connected to the franchise in an executive capacity rather than returning to the field.

For now, though, there is no indication that Romo has decided on his next step.