Phulera is gearing up for another round of drama, and this time, there is a new person in the panchayat chair. Prime Video has released the trailer of Panchayatseason 5, giving viewers a glimpse of what lies ahead for Sachivji, Pradhanji, Rinki and the other residents of the village. From changing political equations to trouble in personal relationships, the new season promises plenty of familiar faces and fresh complications.
Panchayat Season 5 trailer brings a new chapter of Phulera's politics
The trailer opens up the latest developments in Phulera, where the change in leadership has not exactly brought peace to the village. Pradhanji (Raghubir Yadav) is struggling to get used to life without the position, while Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar) has his own set of challenges to deal with. Between his ambitions, friendships and the shifting politics of the panchayat, there is little room for a quiet life.
His relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa) also appears to be heading into an unexpected phase. The trailer hints at a twist in their love story, leaving viewers wondering what comes next for the two. Meanwhile, the question of whether the new Pradhanpati is ready to take charge adds another layer to the village drama.
The familiar cast is back for the new season. Along with Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav, the show features Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.{{/usCountry}}
The familiar cast is back for the new season. Along with Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav, the show features Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.{{/usCountry}}
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Deepak Kumar Mishra on the return of Panchayat
For director and co-creator Deepak Kumar Mishra, keeping the world of Panchayat fresh while retaining what audiences love about it has been an important part of the show's journey.
Speaking about the new season, he said in a statement, “Over four seasons, Panchayat has grown into one of India's most-loved franchises, a journey made special by the affection audiences have shown its characters and the world of Phulera. With every season, our endeavour has been to let this world evolve, while staying true to the authenticity that defines the series. The biggest responsibility has been to keep the storytelling fresh without losing the simplicity and honesty at its heart. Our longstanding collaboration with Prime Video has been an integral part of this journey, giving us the creative space to continue building this world, and I look forward to audiences discovering the next chapter of Phulera.”
When is it releasing?
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on December 3, 2026, on Prime Video. The series will be available to stream in India and over 240 countries and territories. Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, and written by Chandan Kumar, the show is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.
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