Phulera is gearing up for another round of drama, and this time, there is a new person in the panchayat chair. Prime Video has released the trailer of Panchayatseason 5, giving viewers a glimpse of what lies ahead for Sachivji, Pradhanji, Rinki and the other residents of the village. From changing political equations to trouble in personal relationships, the new season promises plenty of familiar faces and fresh complications.

Panchayat Season 5 trailer brings a new chapter of Phulera's politics

Phulera is gearing up for another round of drama, and this time, there is a new person in the panchayat chair. more less

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The trailer opens up the latest developments in Phulera, where the change in leadership has not exactly brought peace to the village. Pradhanji (Raghubir Yadav) is struggling to get used to life without the position, while Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar) has his own set of challenges to deal with. Between his ambitions, friendships and the shifting politics of the panchayat, there is little room for a quiet life.

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His relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa) also appears to be heading into an unexpected phase. The trailer hints at a twist in their love story, leaving viewers wondering what comes next for the two. Meanwhile, the question of whether the new Pradhanpati is ready to take charge adds another layer to the village drama.

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{{^usCountry}} The familiar cast is back for the new season. Along with Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav, the show features Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The familiar cast is back for the new season. Along with Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav, the show features Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak. {{/usCountry}}

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Deepak Kumar Mishra on the return of Panchayat

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For director and co-creator Deepak Kumar Mishra, keeping the world of Panchayat fresh while retaining what audiences love about it has been an important part of the show's journey.

Speaking about the new season, he said in a statement, “Over four seasons, Panchayat has grown into one of India's most-loved franchises, a journey made special by the affection audiences have shown its characters and the world of Phulera. With every season, our endeavour has been to let this world evolve, while staying true to the authenticity that defines the series. The biggest responsibility has been to keep the storytelling fresh without losing the simplicity and honesty at its heart. Our longstanding collaboration with Prime Video has been an integral part of this journey, giving us the creative space to continue building this world, and I look forward to audiences discovering the next chapter of Phulera.”

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When is it releasing?

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on December 3, 2026, on Prime Video. The series will be available to stream in India and over 240 countries and territories. Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, and written by Chandan Kumar, the show is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).