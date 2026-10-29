Pride and Prejudice trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden bring new life to Jane Austen’s classic romance in Netflix series

Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy are set to return to the screen in Netflix’s new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. The first full trailer offers a peek at the romance, family tensions and misunderstandings that have kept Jane Austen’s story alive for generations. The six-part series stars Emma Corrin as Elizabeth and Jack Lowden as Darcy, alongside Olivia Colman, Rufus Sewell and Fiona Shaw. While the central love story remains unchanged, the trailer also turns attention to the pressures facing women of the time, when marriage could shape not just their romantic lives but their entire future.

A closer look at the trailer

Pride and Prejudice is back! Netflix unveils trailer featuring Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman ahead of December 3 premiere.

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The trailer opens with Elizabeth and her elder sister, Jane (Freya Mavor), stretched out on the rooftop at Longbourn, talking about their futures. Elizabeth can picture only a few paths for herself: becoming a governess, staying single or marrying and raising a family. The conversation captures the uncertainty facing the Bennet sisters in a society where women have little control over their lives.

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Olivia Colman brings a sense of urgency to Mrs Bennet, who is keen to find wealthy husbands for her five daughters. She delivers Jane Austen’s famous opening line, “It is a truth universally acknowledged”, with the enthusiasm of a mother who sees a rich bachelor as an opportunity to change her family’s fortunes. Rufus Sewell’s Mr Bennet, on the other hand, seems content to watch the household chaos unfold without getting too involved.

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{{^usCountry}} Jack Lowden’s Mr Darcy is harder to read. The trailer also offers glimpses of his growing attraction to Elizabeth, from lingering looks at social gatherings to a moment when he sits beside her at the piano. Neither appears willing to acknowledge their feelings just yet, setting the stage for the misunderstandings, wounded pride and quiet longing that define their relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jack Lowden’s Mr Darcy is harder to read. The trailer also offers glimpses of his growing attraction to Elizabeth, from lingering looks at social gatherings to a moment when he sits beside her at the piano. Neither appears willing to acknowledge their feelings just yet, setting the stage for the misunderstandings, wounded pride and quiet longing that define their relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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The supporting cast gets its share of screen time, too. Jamie Demetriou plays the socially awkward Mr Collins, while Daryl McCormack’s Mr Bingley brings warmth and charm to the story. Louis Partridge appears as Mr Wickham, whose easy manner makes him instantly appealing. Fiona Shaw steps in as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, a formidable woman who expects things to go her way. Elizabeth’s sisters, Mary (Hopey Parish), Kitty (Hollie Avery) and Lydia (Rhea Norwood), also feature, offering glimpses of the lively, often chaotic family life that shapes the story.

Previous adaptations

Adapting Pride and Prejudice is no easy task, given how deeply some of its earlier versions have stayed with audiences. The 1995 BBC miniseries, led by Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, is still a fan favourite, while Joe Wright’s 2005 film, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, brought a more intimate, visually rich take on Elizabeth and Darcy’s romance. The 1980 BBC series and the 1940 Hollywood film approached Jane Austen’s novel differently, each putting its own spin on the much-loved story.

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What Dolly Alderton’s adaptation brings to the story

Emma Corrin believes the script brings a fresh perspective to the familiar story without losing what makes the novel special. “I don't think we've had an adaptation that does the modernity and the authenticity that we love,” she said in an interview with Tudum, adding that “some of the actual social commentary that comes out is really brilliant”.

Jack Lowden, however, sees the appeal of Austen’s story in its ability to offer a little romance and happiness. "It's so joyous and beautiful and romantic," he said. “In a world where that takes a back seat, you need any excuse to get joy and romanticism. This is one of the greatest pieces of that kind of work there's ever been”.

About the release date

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The six-part series, penned by Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn, will arrive on Netflix on December 3.