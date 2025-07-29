‘Where’s Mr Darcy?' Fans react to first look of Netflix's Pride and Prejudice series with Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin

Ever since Netflix announced a new limited series based on Jane Austen's classic Pride and Prejudice in production, fans have been excited to know more about the show. On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the official first look of the show, and enthusiastic fans reacted to the picture featuring the Bennet women. The first look of the new Netflix series based on the beloved classic featured the Bennet women.

Pride and Prejudice first look

The first look featured Emma Corrin, Freya Mavor, Olivia Colman, Hopey Parish, Rhea Norwood, and Hollie Avery. Emma plays Elizabeth Bennet, and Olivia plays Mrs. Bennet. Mavor plays Jane Bennet, Rhea plays Lydia, while Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery will be seen as Mary and Kitty Bennet in their acting debuts.

Actor Jack Lowden has been announced to portray Mr Darcy, but there was no sight of him in the first look.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the picture, a fan commented, “Where's Mr Darcy? I am too excited for this new show, although it's going to be hard to beat Colin Firth as Darcy!” A second fan commented, “In Olivia we trust! This looks good.” Another said, "I'm excited to see how this new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice turns out, especially with Emma Corrin and the rest of the cast. It's always interesting to see different interpretations of classic stories." “I am sorry, but the Keira Knightley one still tops, but I will still see how this one turns out,” said another.

Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly, and Louis Partridge have also been announced as part of the cast of the show.

Speaking of playing Elizabeth Bennet, Emma said Netflix Tudum, “Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

The new limited series will comprise six episodes and will be helmed by author Dolly Alderton and director Euros Lyn. The book was written by Jane Austen, first published in 1813. A literary classic and a favourite among generations, Pride and Prejudice has remained one of the most popular novels in the English language.