Ram Kapoor breaks silence on being removed from Mistry promotions for inappropriate comments: Don’t mean to be offensive

Actor Ram Kapoor was recently removed from the promotions of his upcoming show Mistry after he made sexually inappropriate and offensive remarks towards the publicist and marketing team. Now, the actor has responded to the backlash, admitting that he made the remarks in question, but insisted that they were never intended to offend. (Also read: Ram Kapoor removed from Mistry promotions for making sexually coloured, offensive remarks: What really happened) Ram Kapoor in a still from his upcoming show, Mistry.

The actor addressed the controversy in a recent interview with The Times of India and expressed regret.

'Guity as charged,' says Ram

"Let me start by saying that everything I’ve been accused of saying, I have said it. So, the fact is that I am guilty as charged. But this is what I have to say in my defence. Whenever I am with people I am comfortable with, I tend to become my bindass self. Everyone who knows me and who has worked with me knows that is how I am and that I don’t mean to be offensive. I didn’t feel that even once throughout the day. We were laughing and joking. If I had gotten the whiff that they were offended, I would have dealt with it right away. Why would I make those comments openly if I felt they were offensive?," Ram said.

Reflecting on the situation more deeply, Ram acknowledged the impact of his words, particularly on younger members of the team.

“The comments I made came from a harmless space, but the bottom line is that those team members, who are half my age, did get offended, and that’s not acceptable. Not only my fans, I have my son who looks up to me and learns from me. I want to tell everyone that please don’t doubt me. The OTT platform thought that certain things were wrong, and that is justified from their point of view. I do not blame them for taking this stance, because yes, it will teach me a lesson. I respect their decision, and I am going to find a way to apologise to each of those team members who were offended that day on a personal level," Ram said.

Ram's comments during Mistry promotions

During the media promotions for Mistry, held at a Mumbai hotel last Thursday, Ram participated in multiple interviews as part of the press interactions. The actor reportedly joked about kissing a male member of the show's marketing team and made a comment suggesting that his mother "should have gone to sleep" instead of conceiving him.

In addition, Ram made a remark likening the interview experience to feeling "gang-raped" in front of a journalist and referenced sexual positions in his comments. The actor also commented on the clothes of some of the female crew members at the venue, saying, "If they are in my line of sight, how can I not look?".