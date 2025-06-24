Ram Kapoor removed from Mistry promotions for making sexually coloured, offensive remarks: What really happened

Actor Ram Kapoor bore the brunt of making a series of sexually inappropriate and offensive remarks during the promotions of his upcoming show, Mistry. After his remarks, directed at publicists and the show's marketing team, made the crew uncomfortable, the actor was removed from further promotions with his co-star Mona Singh doing solo interviews the following day. Ram Kapoor in a still from his upcoming show, Mistry.

Ram Kapoor's comments during Mistry promotions

The media promotions for Mistry took place in a Mumbai hotel last Thursday, where this correspondent was also present. Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh took part in over a dozen interviews throughout the day. Ram Kapoor reportedly made repeated comments about kissing a male executive from the show's marketing team, and also implied that his mother 'should have gone to sleep' instead of conceiving him. He also made jokes about feeling 'gang-raped' in front of a journalist, and also referred to sex positions.

The actor passed comments on the clothes of some of the female crew members at the venue, saying, "If they are in my line of sight, how can I not look?". HT was able to independently verify that the matter was raised internally after the interviews ended for the day on Thursday evening.

Ram Kapoor removed from promotions

On Friday evening, Mona alone took part in the interviews. An insider told HT that after the matter was escalated, the actor was told not to be part of the promotions. Mid-Day quoted a source from JioHotstar, the platform on which Mistry will stream, as saying, “This workplace prioritises dignity and safety. After a complaint was formally raised and the incidents corroborated by eyewitnesses, the leadership moved promptly. The platform wants to distance itself from any behaviour that normalises workplace misconduct. The interviews are being held solely with Mona.”

Mistry is the official adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning series, Monk. The show is set to stream on June 27.