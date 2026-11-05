Rise & Fall season 2 finalists: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla and Gautam Gulati among top 6 contestants vying for trophy

While Bigg Boss continues to be a popular captive reality show, Rise & Fall season 2 has also managed to keep viewers hooked over the past six weeks. With the show nearing its end, the competition has now reached its final stage, with six contestants securing their places in the grand finale after a closely fought semi-final task on Thursday.

All about the semifinal and six finalists

Gautam Gulati, Shehzad Poonawalla and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fight for Rise & Fall season 2 trophy.

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Last week, after winning the Ticket to Finale, Shehzad Poonawalla became the show's first finalist and also the last Ultimate Ruler of the penthouse. On Judgement Day, the workers got a big shock when a triple eviction was announced. Following this, the two workers who received the highest number of audience votes, Niharika Tiwari and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, were saved from the nominations, while the fate of the remaining four workers was left to the rulers to decide.

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{{^usCountry}} The rulers – Shehzad, Gautam Gulati, Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel – had to choose one person to save from among Sonam Malik, Manish, Rishab Jaiswal and Jaswant Bopanna. Eventually, they decided to save Sonam from eviction. Today's episode featured the semi-final, which gave the workers one last chance to secure their place in the penthouse. However, there was a twist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rulers – Shehzad, Gautam Gulati, Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel – had to choose one person to save from among Sonam Malik, Manish, Rishab Jaiswal and Jaswant Bopanna. Eventually, they decided to save Sonam from eviction. Today's episode featured the semi-final, which gave the workers one last chance to secure their place in the penthouse. However, there was a twist. {{/usCountry}}

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While Shehzad already had a Ticket to Finale, the remaining rulers also secured direct entry into the finale by keeping themselves safe from the fall. This left only two spots for the workers to fill. The three workers, Priyanka, Niharika and Sonam, then had to battle it out in a task to secure their places among the finalists.

The task involved collecting diamonds, making their way through a maze and ultimately solving a puzzle to complete the challenge. Priyanka and Niharika emerged victorious, securing their rise to the penthouse and leading to Sonam's eviction from the house. The rulers had been rooting for Sonam to win the task, but she disappointed them with her performance. With this, Rise & Fall has its six finalists – Shehzad Poonawalla, Gautam Gulati, Karan Patel, Niharika Tiwari, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Swara Bhasker.

Rise & Fall season 2 grand finale

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On Friday (November 6), the show will conclude with one contestant lifting the winner's trophy. The promo promises a star-studded finale and shows the finalists dancing to the Dhurandhar title track. Comedian Harsh Gujral will add a touch of humour to the event, while Tej Pratap Yadav will be seen performing with his flute. The promo also hints at several twists and turns to keep the audience engaged. While Arjun Bijlani won the first season, the winner of this season will be announced tomorrow at 12 pm on Prime Video.