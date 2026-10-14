Salman Khan opens up on health battles, multiple injuries and aneurysm affecting his appearance, talks about trolling on Koffee With Karan season 9

Salman Khan has spoken candidly about his fitness, health struggles and the effort it takes to maintain his physique at 61. On the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor revisited his iconic shirtless appearances on screen including Maine Pyar Kiya, Wanted, Dabangg and more and also talked about his viral moment from Bigg Boss 20, and admitted that his injuries had affected his appearance. He also reflected on the hard work and sacrifices that have gone into staying fit over the years.
Salman Khan on the viral shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20
During the conversation, Karan Johar brought up the viral moment from Bigg Boss 20 when Salman removed his shirt in a display of anger and frustration after being immensely trolled for his body. The actor agreed with Karan's observation, laughing as they discussed the incident.
Karan also recalled how Salman helped popularise the shirtless hero in Bollywood, beginning with his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya and continuing with Wanted. The filmmaker credited the actor with helping create a gym culture around leading men in the industry, making fitness and muscular physiques an important part of their screen image.
Deep Dive
Which health problems and injuries did Salman Khan say affected his appearance?
Why did Salman Khan take his shirt off on Bigg Boss 20?
How does Salman Khan say he stays fit at 61?
Salman Khan reveals how he stays fit at 61
When asked how he managed to look so fit at 61, Salman credited the discipline and lifestyle changes he had made over the years. He said, “A lot of hard work. A lot of sacrifices. I just added a lot of good things to my life and reduced every bad thing. For the people who have been die-hard fans of shirtless me, okay, there was a phase in my life because of a lot of injuries and stuff like that. It was unfair on them. No matter how old you are, it is unfair on them to see me like that. My head was broken, some hernia stuff was there. My shoulder was messed up. And all this came from Sultan. Knee and back, and then trigeminal neuralgia, then the aneurysm. That is not any justification for how I was looking. I should not have let go for that time.”
Salman Khan's next
Salman Khan will next star in Mathrubhumi and Monster. The actor is yet to sign any other projects. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20.{{/usCountry}}
Salman Khan will next star in Mathrubhumi and Monster. The actor is yet to sign any other projects. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20.{{/usCountry}}
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