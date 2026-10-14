Salman Khan opens up on health battles, multiple injuries and aneurysm affecting his appearance, talks about trolling on Koffee With Karan season 9

Salman Khan has spoken candidly about his fitness, health struggles and the effort it takes to maintain his physique at 61. On the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor revisited his iconic shirtless appearances on screen including Maine Pyar Kiya, Wanted, Dabangg and more and also talked about his viral moment from Bigg Boss 20, and admitted that his injuries had affected his appearance. He also reflected on the hard work and sacrifices that have gone into staying fit over the years.

Salman Khan on the viral shirtless moment on Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan reveals health issues behind his fitness struggles, says multiple injuries affected his appearance.

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During the conversation, Karan Johar brought up the viral moment from Bigg Boss 20 when Salman removed his shirt in a display of anger and frustration after being immensely trolled for his body. The actor agreed with Karan's observation, laughing as they discussed the incident.

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Karan also recalled how Salman helped popularise the shirtless hero in Bollywood, beginning with his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya and continuing with Wanted. The filmmaker credited the actor with helping create a gym culture around leading men in the industry, making fitness and muscular physiques an important part of their screen image.

Deep Dive Which health problems and injuries did Salman Khan say affected his appearance? He cited a head injury, hernia issues, a damaged shoulder, knee and back problems, trigeminal neuralgia and an aneurysm. He said the injuries affected how he looked during that period. Why did Salman Khan take his shirt off on Bigg Boss 20? Salman said the moment came amid anger and frustration after he was heavily trolled over his body. On Koffee With Karan, he acknowledged that injuries had affected his appearance and said he should not have let himself go at the time. How does Salman Khan say he stays fit at 61? He credited hard work, sacrifices and lifestyle changes. He said he added good things to his life and reduced the bad.

Salman Khan reveals how he stays fit at 61

When asked how he managed to look so fit at 61, Salman credited the discipline and lifestyle changes he had made over the years. He said, “A lot of hard work. A lot of sacrifices. I just added a lot of good things to my life and reduced every bad thing. For the people who have been die-hard fans of shirtless me, okay, there was a phase in my life because of a lot of injuries and stuff like that. It was unfair on them. No matter how old you are, it is unfair on them to see me like that. My head was broken, some hernia stuff was there. My shoulder was messed up. And all this came from Sultan. Knee and back, and then trigeminal neuralgia, then the aneurysm. That is not any justification for how I was looking. I should not have let go for that time.”

Salman Khan's next

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{{^usCountry}} Salman Khan will next star in Mathrubhumi and Monster. The actor is yet to sign any other projects. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman Khan will next star in Mathrubhumi and Monster. The actor is yet to sign any other projects. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20. {{/usCountry}}