Shanaya Kapoor is not sleeping due to nerves for Student of the Year After Dark, why watching murder mysteries gives her 'calm and peace' | Interview

The third instalment of Student of the Year is finally here. For years, there had been news, speculation, and rumours about how the project was shaping up, including countless theories about casting. But now, the world of St. Teresa’s College is returning as a web series - Student of the Year: After Dark. The show, produced by Karan Johar, stars Shanaya Kapoor and an ensemble cast. Ahead of the show’s release, Shanaya spoke to Hindustan Times about the nerves associated with taking over the franchise and why ‘dark’ genres are very much down her alley.

Shanaya Kapoor on her sleepless nights for After Dark

Shana Kapoor stars in Student of the Year After Dark.

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After Dark may be a spinoff with a very different genre, but it still carries the Student of the Year brand name. But Shanaya says she doesn’t feel any pressure while coming on board. “It’s a responsibility that we are all carrying. We have a responsibility because Karan sir has given us the opportunity to carry forward his baby. For me, more than pressure, it was just being aware that we are carrying something special forward. We are making it our own by giving it a voice for our generation, Gen Z,” she says.

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But the young actor adds that she has her fair share of nerves in the run-up to the show’s premiere. “Of course, it’s excitement, but there is a lot of nervousness for me,” she says, adding, “This is one project where, for the first time, I am not sleeping at all. I have my fingers crossed and I am really hoping for the best, which I do for all my projects. But this, there is more.” Shanaya reveals that she is so excited about the show that she has a special app on her phone running a countdown to the release.

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Deep Dive What is Student of the Year: After Dark about? The web series returns to St Teresa’s College years after the events of the first two films. Shanaya Kapoor plays twins Aayesha and Aditi; after Aayesha is found dead, Aditi investigates her sister’s murder. How is Student of the Year: After Dark different from the earlier films? The spinoff reimagines the franchise as a dark murder mystery, replacing the earlier films’ college romance tone with mystery and suspense. Director Reema Maya said it was intended to be something different and to have its own voice. Why does Shanaya Kapoor enjoy acting in thrillers? Shanaya says she is a fan of survival thrillers, horror and murder mysteries, and finds watching murder documentaries calming. She is also excited that directors have given her the chance to explore challenging roles.

{{^usCountry}} Shanaya made her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan last year, before getting her breakthrough with Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main this year. The survival thriller, also starring Adarsh Gourav, earned the actor praise. SOTY After Dark is her second thriller in a row, and the actor can’t be happier. “I am happy my directors are pushing me to the limit. They are giving me a chance to explore what I honestly didn’t think I could do,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shanaya made her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan last year, before getting her breakthrough with Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main this year. The survival thriller, also starring Adarsh Gourav, earned the actor praise. SOTY After Dark is her second thriller in a row, and the actor can’t be happier. “I am happy my directors are pushing me to the limit. They are giving me a chance to explore what I honestly didn’t think I could do,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Shanaya reveals that she loved thrillers but was never sure if she’d ever get a chance to act in one. “As an audience member, I am a huge survival thriller, horror, murder mystery fan. My sense of peace is watching a murder documentary at 2 AM. That gives me calmness. But I genuinely didn’t think that a director would give me that chance. The fact that Reema (Maya) did, and Bejoy did, is a dream come true. Torture me all you want,” she says with a laugh.

About Student of the Year After Dark

Student of the Year: After Dark is set at St Teresa’s College but does not bring back any actors from the previous two films. Set years after the events of the two films, it introduces the films’ elite school shrouded in mystery. Apart from Shanaya, the show also stars Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Abhinav Singh, Adi Malik, and Deeya Damini in lead roles, along with Sheeba Chaddha and Harsh Chhaya. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, SOTY: After Dark premieres on JioHotstar on November 13.